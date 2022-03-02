A barrel of oil exceeds US$ 110 with war in Ukraine | Economy

The price of a barrel of oil surpassed the US$ 100 barrier on Wednesday (2), at a time of great concern about world supplies due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

At around 6:40 am, Brent was up 5.99% to trade at $111.26, while WTI was up 5.85% to 109.46. Earlier, Brent hit $113.02 – the highest since 2014, while WTI hit $110.18, posting its highest since 2013.

The two main indicators of oil prices have been on the rise since Russia – the world’s third-largest oil producer – invaded Ukraine last week, triggering a series of sanctions against Moscow, which block exports.

The day before, the barrel of Brent closed up 7.14%, at US$ 104.97, while the barrel of WTI was at US$ 103.41, up 8.03%, after rising more than 11% during the day.

“As the situation in Ukraine intensifies, prices will continue to rise, because the likelihood that Russian exports will be sanctioned and become unaffordable increases,” said John Kilduff of Again Capital.

Crude oil operators keep their attention at a meeting that takes place today between producing countries of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Its ten additional partners (OPEC+), including Russia, will also participate to discuss a possible increase in production.

Soaring oil puts more pressure on fuel prices in Brazil. Since 2016, Petrobras has adopted a pricing policy for its refineries that is guided by fluctuations in the price of a barrel of oil on the international market and by the exchange rate. The last adjustment was announced on January 11. Last week, the state-owned company said it would monitor the impact of an invasion of Ukraine for oil before deciding on price adjustments.

In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed with a loss of 1.68% for its main index, the Nikkei 225. Hong Kong fell 1.84%. In China, the CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell 0.89%, while the Shanghai index lost 0.13%.

European stocks opened higher, but began to operate slightly higher. Around 7 am, the Paris Stock Exchange was up 0.25%; Frankfurt, 0.21%; and that of Madrid, 0.11%. The London one advanced 0.64%.

The tough financial sanctions against Russia are likely to have “fearsome” economic consequences, with “a slowdown in growth and an acceleration in prices”, analysts at Banque Postale AM ​​said.

“The business world builds a fortress to isolate Russia from the international community,” said Susannah Streeter, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. Companies around the world respond to Russia by “freezing transactions with Moscow and abandoning investments worth billions,” she said.

France’s TotalEnergies announced on Tuesday that it “will no longer invest capital in new projects in Russia”. French carrier CMA CGM announced the suspension of new orders involving Russian ports, following its main competitors Maersk and MSC.

This could generate “a disruption in shipments from Russia, with cancellations of cargo reservations”. As a result, it would cause energy prices to rise “in the short term, without Russia turning off the tap,” Susannah said.

Western countries also decided to exclude large Russian banks from the Swift interbank platform. A considerable part of the maritime transport of oil is financed on credit.

Moscow prepares a decree to try to stop the bleeding of foreign investments. “Fear that Russia will respond using its energy exports as a weapon keeps oil and gas prices high,” added Susannah.