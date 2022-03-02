Account and app blocking: what social networks did in the face of war – 03/01/2022

As the war between Russia and Ukraine intensifies on dry land, a parallel conflict is taking place on social media. Many platforms have restricted access for Russians and enforced policies to combat fake news.

Among messaging apps, Telegram has been one of the main communication channels between the two countries’ civilians. Information and events have flown back and forth, even though there are obstacles in the way.

tilt explains below how each platform is dealing with information traffic and access in the Ukrainian and Russian territories.

Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs at Meta, said Russia asked the company to stop checking and labeling posts from state media pages. When the social media giants refused, Russia restricted access to the platform for the population.

In addition to trying to fight disinformation, the Facebook owner has blocked the monetization of Russian state media pages.

The company even claimed that pro-Russian groups carried out disinformation campaigns through fake profiles or hacked accounts.

The messages posted tried to portray Ukraine as a “weak piece” of the West. Meta said it blocked all accounts engaged in illegal activities on both Facebook and Instagram.

Google

Google decided to follow the same line as Meta and prevented Russians from profiting from content on its platforms. On YouTube, the video platform it owns, in addition to blocking monetization, it limited recommendations from Russian state channels, such as RT and Sputnik, and blocked those same profiles across Europe.

The video platform also claims that it took down hundreds of channels and thousands of videos that violated its policies.

Alphabet, which owns Google, also banned app downloads from the Russian newspaper Russian Times. New users in Ukraine cannot download the app on their cell phone, but those who already had it can access it, they just won’t receive any more updates.

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately. It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action. — Google Europe (@googleeurope) March 1, 2022

Google also disabled Google Maps traffic data to protect Ukrainian citizens. Map features are used to report on traffic and overcrowding at stores and other commercial locations.

twitter

One of the most politically active platforms in recent years, Twitter has also temporarily canceled any monetization of posts in Ukraine and Russia.

Through the platform itself, the company justified that it wants to ensure that public safety information has more visibility and that the ads do not harm this circulation.

On the network, some Russian users claim they cannot access the platform, but the company said it “believes in free and open access to the internet” and did not comment further when asked by the Mashable portal.

Another measure adopted by Twitter is that links to Russian state websites will now have a warning that says: “This link has links to media affiliated with the Russian state”.

Today, we’re adding labels to Tweets that share links to Russian state-affiliated media websites and are taking steps to significantly reduce the circulation of this content on Twitter. We’ll roll out these labels to other state-affiliated media outlets in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/57Dycmn8lx — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) February 28, 2022

TikTok

Despite being used as a hobby for young people, TikTok has become more of a source of information about the situation in Ukraine. Even so, the platform took a similar attitude to Meta.

The short video sharing app started to block content related to profiles linked to Russian state media, such as RT and Sputnik, in European territory.

telegram

Among the messaging apps, Telegram is the most used. The messenger is of Russian origin and has raised suspicions. On Twitter, one of the founders of Signal, a competitor of Telegram, explained how the app’s cloud works and how it can be a Russian threat to Ukrainians. According to Moxie Marlinspike, messages are not encrypted and can be read by the Russian company, as well as multimedia content.

Telegram is the most popular messenger in urban Ukraine. After a decade of misleading marketing and press, most ppl there believe it’s an “encrypted app” The reality is the opposite-TG is by default a cloud database w/ a plaintext copy of every msg everyone has ever sent/recvd. https://t.co/6eRGIyXyje — Moxie Marlinspike (@moxie) February 25, 2022

After the post, one of the Ukrainian internet companies reported increased use of Signal.

For now, there are no reports of Telegram limiting access to certain content due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Pavel Durov, founder of the app, said he is against restricting channels.

reddit

The social network works as an anonymous forum. There are pages, called subreddits, dedicated to countries, such as communities. The Russia subreddit has been quarantined, meaning it has limited visibility and access. The page will no longer appear in the first search results of the platform, the only way to access it will be through the direct link and, even so, the user receives an alert that the channel contains a large volume of information that has not been checked.

The misinformation circulating on the Russian subreddit has been pointed out as the cause for the channel’s quarantine. The same happened with a channel dedicated to former US President Donald Trump.

On the page, according to Mashable, there were many posts from supporters of the invasion of Ukraine, as well as discriminatory comments against refugees.