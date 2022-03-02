Accumulated, Mega-Sena draws R$ 57 million this Wednesday

posted on 03/02/2022 06:00



With a draw that runs this Wednesday (2/3), the Mega-Sena accumulated for the sixth time and reaches R$ 57 million. Anyone who wants to do that little feat has until 7pm to bet on a lottery, or on the internet. In the last contest, held on Saturday (26/2), no player hit the six scores, but a Brasiliense made the corner and earned R$ 53,045.58 with a bet made over the internet. In addition to him, 78 other people managed to hit the five dozen drawn. Another 5,279 bets had four hits and took home R$ 1,134.03.

The Mega-Sena draw is held at Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, at 8 pm, and is broadcast live on Caixa Econômica Federal’s social networks. The minimum bet, with six numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers a person chooses, the greater the chances of winning and the greater the amount paid for the bet. Seven marked numbers cost R$31.50 and have a probability of hitting one in 7,151,980. The bet with 15 numbers is R$ 22,522.50, with the possibility of hitting one in 10,003.

Economist and financial educator, Francisco Rodrigues emphasizes that in the current scenario of economic crisis experienced in Brazil, it is necessary to be cautious when making Mega-Sena bets. “We have people who are shooting in all directions and believe a lot in luck. They were not in the habit of playing and started to bet on Mega, this is a warning due to the risk of addiction and also the lack of planning, because it can generate indebtedness if the person has no control”, he warns.

That’s why Francisco advises gamblers to put spending on games within a personal financial plan. “It is possible to define how much to spend on the lottery. There are people who participate in all the draws, but caution is needed. increase the chances. People can be emotional when choosing combinations of numbers, but they need reason when defining the amount they will spend on the game”, highlights the expert.

How to bet online:

>> Have more than 18 years and CPF;

>> Have a credit card;

>> Enter personal data and validate the registration token sent to the email;

>> Register a six-digit password;

>> The minimum bet in Online Lotteries is R$31.50 and the maximum bet is R$945 per day;

>> The Portal receives bets 24 hours a day, but attention must be paid to the closing time of the contest, the same used in the Lottery Houses, one hour before the draws;

>> The portal does not sell bolão and bets are placed as if it were on the paper wheel;

>> It is not authorized to play games for another person, as the bets are linked to the registered CPF and the payment of any prize as well;

>> In case of winning, it is necessary to print the bet slip and the Redemption Code (which must be memorized) and go to the lottery of choice;

>> CPF and redemption code will be required;

>> To delete the Online Lottery registration, call: 3004-1104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 726 0104 (other regions)