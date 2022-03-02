African citizens face racism as they try to flee the war in Ukraine

On social media, testimonies of ill-treatment perpetrated by Ukrainian security agents multiply, preventing Africans from boarding trains or buses towards the country’s borders. Skin color also seems to be a prerequisite for entering Poland. The injustices led the African Union (AU) to officially react on Monday (1st).

Images of a young Nigerian woman and her baby, forced off a bus in Ukraine to leave the place for someone else, circulated around the world. Other racist incidents have been reported at the Polish border, where border guards bar black people from entering.

Tweets by “Nze”, a Nigerian based in Kiev, have also gone viral on the internet in recent days. The young man, who spent three days waiting in the cold to get transport to Poland, uses the platform to denounce the discrimination he has been subjected to in his attempt to flee Ukraine.

“They insulted us in Russian thinking we didn’t understand them, even one of us held the camera to their face and told them to repeat it. Then they reduced the insults because they realized that most of us have basic knowledge of Russian and Ukrainian languages”, reads one of the posts by “Nze”.

At the Ukraine-Poland border. Ukraine side. I don't know why they are very aggressive towards us, we are not Putin for God's sake! The Ukraine officials here are scattering the line to form a new line after denying us entry.

According to the spokesman of the Nigerian presidency, Muhammadu Buhari, a group of students from the country were prevented several times from entering Poland. “They had no choice but to cross all of Ukraine again to reach the Hungarian border”it says.

A Congolese student living in Ukraine spoke with the RFI anonymously and said he waited a whole day in the cold to be able to cross the border, while white people did not have the same difficulty. “Now I’m in Poland, but it wasn’t easy to get here. I was already inside a train when someone grabbed me and threw me out. We are seeing these kinds of things happen every day,” she says.

Congolese student Eliezer told the RFI who made four attempts until he managed to stay on a train bound for Poland. “Ukrainian agents take us out of the trains. Of course we know that the priority is women and children. But several times they let white men through, while we are turned away,” she says.

Repatriation of 500 Ivorians

For the government of Côte d’Ivoire, the repatriation of around 500 citizens who were in Ukraine has also become a puzzle. The country’s Foreign Ministry created a crisis cell in Abidjan and another at its embassy in Germany. However, Ambassador Philippe Mangou decided to travel to the Polish-Ukrainian border to help with the operations.

In an interview with RFI, he recounts the difficulty of the Ivorians in the enterprise. “These are abnormal situations. The Vienna Convention says that when citizens of a country are in danger because of a war, it is necessary to welcome them. I hope the Polish authorities will listen to us. It is not possible to block people, you have to let them circulate. If Ukrainians are allowed to cross borders, it is necessary to let Africans do the same,” he says.

African Union denounces racism

In a statement, the AU said it was “particularly concerned” about citizens prevented from fleeing the war. Senegal’s President Macky Sall, who heads the organization, as well as African Union Commission President Moussa Faki, recall that “all people can cross borders during a conflict and should benefit from the same rights whatever the situation. nationality or racial identity”.

The AU denounces a “different and unacceptable”, “shocking” and “racist” treatment, which violates international law. Sall and Faki urge all countries to practice empathy and support all people trying to leave Ukraine at this time, regardless of their origins or skin color.

Poland’s ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska, rejects the accusations, saying that “everyone is receiving equal treatment”. Proof of this, according to her, is the large number of African citizens welcomed in Poland in recent days.