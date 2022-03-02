After a break in the pandemic, Iberia will receive 9 new planes this semester alone

A350-900 – Image: Adam Moreira / CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

As a sign of the gradual recovery that Iberia is experiencing in all the markets where it operates, the airline, which regularly flies between Spain and Brazil, has resumed the delivery schedule of aircraft affected by the pandemic.

Specifically, in the first half of 2022, Iberia will add nine aircraft to its fleet, with three A350-900s for long-haul routes and another six A320neos for short- and medium-haul routes.

“The arrival of new aircraft is a clear symptom of a recovery that we expect to consolidate this year and, in addition, will allow us to offer a very ambitious summer program, increasing the efficiency of our operations and advancing our commitment to sustainability. The additions to the fleet are the best news we can give our own employees, for whom it will be an absolutely necessary dose of enthusiasm after these two years of pandemic”, commented Javier Sánchez-Prieto, president of Iberia.

Eleven new Airbus A350-900

Of the order for 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, 11 have yet to be delivered. The first one, registered EC-NMZ and named “Hello, Madrid”, arrived last Wednesday, February 23, and two more will be added in the first quarter of the year, with which Iberia will already have 12 units in its fleet.

The other eight Airbus A350-900s will be added gradually until 2024 and, in addition, they will be equipped with a new configuration of Business, Premium Tourist and Tourist cabins that will improve the travel experience for Iberia customers.

Six Airbus A320neo with Airspace cabin

It is also planned that a total of six Airbus A320neo will be added to Iberia’s fleet over the course of this year, which will replace the aircraft that the airline has withdrawn during the pandemic to adapt to the drop in demand.

Specifically, the first two were incorporated this February, and the following four will be incorporated in the coming months. All these new A320neos are equipped with the “Airspace” cabin, with more comfortable interiors for customers, larger luggage compartments for hand luggage, more space on board for passengers due to the redesign of the side panels, new ambient lighting in the cabin (“ mood light”) and sinks with antibacterial finish; among other improvements.

With the arrival of these six A320neos, Iberia will have 14 aircraft of this model. The other three units that are yet to arrive will be incorporated in 2023.

Another eight Airbus A321XLR

The first aircraft in the order of eight A321XLR units that the IAG placed with Iberia in 2019 is scheduled to arrive in late 2023. This new aircraft model will allow the airline to operate new transatlantic destinations and increase frequencies in key markets.

The Group’s current fleet comprises 147 aircraft: 75 from Iberia, from the A350, A330 and A320 families; 19 from Iberia Express, from the A320 family; and another 53 from Air Nostrum.

