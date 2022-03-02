After a week fleeing the war in Ukraine, the mother-in-law of a Brazilian influencer who managed to borrow a plane for the rescue arrives in Portugal | Pernambuco

The mother-in-law of northeastern digital influencer Anderson Dias, 28, arrived in the city of Porto, Portugal, this Tuesday (1st), a week after leaving everything behind in Ukraine because of the Russian invasion. Ukrainian Tetiana Sukhoparova, 52, was greeted at the airport by the Brazilian’s mother (see video above) .

“The feeling is one of relief, because he is a person we love and who is now with us, but also of revolt. Because, if she had contact, money, even a private plane waiting, she had all this suffering, imagine the people who are there and there is none of that. We are relieved, but we are really happy when the war is over”, said Anderson.

He became known for leaving Caruaru, in the Agreste region of Pernambuco, to visit 196 countries in 543 days. On Friday (25), Anderson said he managed to borrow a plane to rescue his Ukrainian mother-in-law and Brazilians trying to flee the war. The operation to rescue her began before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Tetiana’s departure from Ukraine was announced by Anderson on Monday (28). His mother-in-law left the city of Kremenchuk, where she used to live, after being rescued by Brazilian player Lucas Rangel of Vorskla Poltava. The athlete and four other Brazilian players arrived to portuguesegal on the same plane as the Ukrainian. They are: Fábio Almei, João Jesus, Marlyson Oliveira and Derek Ribeiro.

After leaving Krakow, Poland, the private aircraft used to rescue Tetiana and the five Brazilians arrived in the city of Porto at 6 pm this Tuesday (1st), Portugal time, the equivalent of 3 pm Brasília time.

With a smile on her face, she waved when she arrived and was greeted with a hug by businesswoman Miriam Dias do Vale, 55, Anderson’s mother. Despite the relief, there is no reason to celebrate, according to the influencer.

“There’s no way to celebrate because some people were saved. I think that’s the feeling I’m in now. And trying to help more people,” said the influencer.

Tetiana’s daughter, Alesya Sukhoparova, 28, was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief. “I am very happy that my mother arrived in Portugal. Thank you God!”, said the young woman.

The plane used for the rescue, according to Anderson, was loaned by businessman Leonardo Freitas, who is an immigration specialist and CEO of a consultancy specializing in global mobility. He supplied the aircraft for 25 thousand euros, because, due to the war, there was an increase in the value of fuel (see video below).

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that Poland had received, as of Sunday (27), another 368,000 refugees from Ukraine. More than half of the people who fled the war entered the country.

Tetiana and Lucas left, together with a team of players, towards the city of Lviv, 863 kilometers from the Polish border. Due to the kilometer traffic jam towards the border, the group split up, as the players, along with their families, decided to face the path on foot.

On the way, they passed a Russian plane, encountered Ukrainian troops and took risks. Because of the cold, Anderson’s mother-in-law paid $1,000 to be taken on a bus to the border.

The move was necessary because Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights on Thursday, as Russia began attacking the country. Close to the border, Russia has also closed its airspace.