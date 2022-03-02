After burning for days, cargo ship with luxury cars sinks in the Atlantic

posted on 01/03/2022 22:04



(credit: Reproduction/Portuguese Navy)

At around 6 am this Tuesday (3/1) — 9 am Lisbon time, in Portugal — the freighter Felicity Ace sank in the Atlantic Ocean. The vessel had been on fire, adrift, since 16 February. The information was confirmed by MOL Ship Management, the company responsible for the ship.

Felicity Ace sank more than 400 km off the coast of the Azores Islands, in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean — and Portuguese territory. The ship left Germany and was heading with a cargo of cars to the United States.

The vessel had 22 crew members, all were rescued from the ship as well. MOL Ship Management did not disclose the reasons or conditions of the fire. The freighter was 650 feet long and left a cloud of smoke across the Atlantic for days. The ship carried around 4,000 vehicles, between 1,000 Porsches and 200 Bentleys.

Environmental protection groups are concerned about the oil load released by the ship and the consequences for the region’s corals. According to the NGO Oceana, a ship of the proportions of the Felicity Ace can have up to 3 million liters of heavy fuel, in addition to electrical material and toxic paint.

On Friday (25/2), the Portuguese Navy — which was helping to control the fire — sent a group of experts by helicopter to assess the situation. According to information, the fire did not appear in the external area of ​​the ship, however, there was “a high temperature in the central area” of the vessel.



