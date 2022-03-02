After controversy with 5G, Brazil partners with Huawei

Softex (Association for the Promotion of Brazilian Software Excellence) presented today (1) at MWC 2022, the largest mobile technology fair in the world, held in Barcelona, ​​two proposals for the development of 5G and artificial intelligence in Brazil — with the support of Brazilian government and the Chinese giant Huawei, who have already “strange” each other in the past.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Marcos Pontes, and the executive president of Huawei in Brazil, Sun Baocheng, made it clear that any conflicts between the country and the Chinese company do not exist.

“From my point of view, this business [polêmica com 5G] left behind”, Pontes said, in an interview given to journalists after the event. He also confirmed that he is leaving the Ministry of Science and Technology to run in the 2022 elections as a candidate for federal deputy for the PL-SP.

In his speeches, the former astronaut praised the presence of Huawei in Brazil for 24 years. However, he stated that he does not know what the Ministry of Communications, which led the 5G auction, has to say on the same topic.

“When I was minister of communications, my opinion was always to analyze the market thinking about strengthening cybersecurity,” said Pontes, who until 2020 headed the Science, Technology and Communications portfolio. That year, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decided to recreate the Ministry of Communications and removed it from Pontes’s purview. The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, did not go to MWC.

Remember the controversy involving 5G and Huawei

At the time of the definitions for the 5G auction, held in November 2021, the United States came to pressure Brazil to bar the entry of Chinese companies into the infrastructure of the new generation of internet in the country, accusing them of spying for the country. Chinese government.

However, the 5G auction, held in November 2021, was made only with telephone operators.

Huawei, which makes networking equipment like servers, cables and antennas, would not be able to bid anyway. Even so, the auction notice did not impose any rules that would prevent operators from using Huawei technology.

Current partnership

In today’s announcement, Baocheng confirmed that the company is already supplying equipment to the three largest operators in Brazil —Vivo, Claro and Tim—, the same ones that won the rights to distribute 5G throughout the country in the auction for the next few years.

“With the launch [dos documentos]Huawei looks forward to creating new opportunities for closer collaboration with the Brazilian government, academic institutions and industries,” said Baocheng in the initiative’s launch speech.

The documents presented today bring together suggestions from Softex, created in partnership with researchers from public institutions in Brazil and with Huawei, on how to boost the training of professionals in the country prepared to work in 5G and on how to expand public and private investments in artificial intelligence. , with care tips to be taken and more strategic areas.

In addition to Baocheng and Pontes, the launch was attended by Ruben Delgado, president of Softex; Carlos Nazareth Motta Martins, rector of Inatel (National Telecommunications Institute); Wally Menezes, dean of IFCE (Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology of Ceará); and Gilberto Studart, regional manager at Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency).

*The journalist traveled at the invitation of Huawei.