After fire, ship carrying 1,100 Porsches sinks in Atlantic – 03/01/2022

Two weeks after it caught fire, in the vicinity of the Azores Islands, when sailing between Germany and the United States, the car carrier Felicity Ace sank on Tuesday morning, definitively taking its much-coveted cargo to the bottom of the sea. : more than 3,900 sports cars, including 1,100 Porsches.

The wreck took the rescue teams by surprise, who, after controlling the fire, were taking the ship in tow to the nearest port.

It heeled, toppled and sank

The sea was rough and suddenly the ship began to heel to one side, reaching a 45 degree bank.

When this happened, tug crews cut the cables in order to protect themselves, and the ship overturned and sank when it was about 350 kilometers from the Azores, at a point where the depth exceeds 3,000 meters.

Multi-million dollar loss

The loss of the valuable cargo, made up of sports cars from Porsche, Audi, Bugatti, Bentley, Lamborghini and Volkswagen’s latest generation electric models, is estimated at more than 400 million dollars, but the cars, most likely, were already lost, since the fire started, caused, apparently by the batteries of the electric vehicles that the ship was carrying.

Shipwreck was a surprise

Fortunately, none of the 22 crew members of the ship, which specialized in this type of transport, were injured in the accident and all were rescued by the Portuguese Navy, as well as the teams that participated in the towing of the ship.

But the sinking came as a surprise, because it was believed that, after the fire had been extinguished and a team was put on board, by means of helicopters, to monitor the vessel’s towing, the bigger problem had been solved.

But not.

The rough sea and the loss of stability of the ship, caused, quite possibly, by damage generated by the fire, decreed the definitive end of the automobiles that were on board the ship, all now at the bottom of the North Atlantic.

there was a hope

All the cars Felicity Ace carried were destined for the American market, and many owners had already been warned that they would be compensated for the damage – although there was hope that not all vehicles had been hit by the fire.

But the sinking of the ship this Tuesday morning, ended all expectations.

A case involving Brazilians

Three years ago, four Brazilians went through a similar experience, when the Italian cargo ship Grande America, which was bringing from Germany to Brazil four units of the very exclusive Porsche GT2 RS model, which was going out of production and whose last units had been purchased by them, also sank the Atlantic, on March 12, 2019.

Image: Joy Photography

The shipwreck didn’t cause any victims either, but it left the owners of the cars, two from São Paulo, one from Curitiba and another from Belo Horizonte, so disappointed, since they were the last units of that super-sports version of the German brand, which Porsche took an unprecedented decision and reopened the assembly line to serve Brazilian customers — click here to learn about this story, which, unlike the nearly 4,000 cars that were in the ill-fated Felicity Ace, had a happy ending.