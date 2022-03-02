After noise, cell phone reappears in unusual place after almost 10 years

Can you imagine finding a cell phone lost 10 years ago? That’s exactly what happened to a couple when they found their iPhone that had been missing since Halloween 2012.

According to the Australian website News.com.au, Becki Beckmann, who lives in the state of Maryland, in the United States, hit the web in the last week, revealing how the unusual discovery of her cell phone was.

According to the website, Becki said that she saw the cell phone during a Halloween party in 2012 and as she had not gone to any parties or somewhere where it could have been stolen, the girl was “super confused” by the device having simply had it. gone.

“It was very mysterious, but he’s gone,” she wrote about what she experienced at the time. Not having much to do, she said she replaced the device and moved on.



The device was stuck in the bathroom plumbing for a decade



After 10 years, Becki and her husband were surprised by an unexpected reunion straight from the toilet. When they flushed the toilet, the two heard a kind of banging sound. “Initially, we blamed the bathroom being old or the construction of the house being terrible,” she explained.

The man decided to look for the problem and to his surprise, he found the iPhone lost in 2012. In the photos released by the couple, the device appears almost intact, but with the back open and exposed.

“This was so, so far from what I expected,” Beckmann confessed. When the story was shared on social media, Becki’s story received a lot of comments with many people surprised.

“No way this was stuck in your bathroom for 10 years and never caused any problems until it started making a noise,” one profile stunned.

Others were amazed at how intact the device was. “How does my glass screen break just looking at it in a funny way, but you can literally shit on your pup for years and be perfect?” Another netizen was outraged. This is the doubt you don’t want to shut up, right?









