Airbus strikes back at Qatar and files suit asking for US$ 220 million from Arabs





As a way of reacting to the legal dispute with Qatar Airways, Airbus filed a claim in the British court, this Monday (28), for more than 220 million dollars in material damages related to the cancellation of deliveries of two Airbus A350 jets. of the Arab company, Reuters reported.

In another lawsuit, the Qatari national carrier seeks compensation of US$ 600 million from Airbus for paint problems on around 22 A350 aircraft, which would also affect their safety and, consequently, would have forced Qatar to keep them without flying. .

The case involving the two big companies is rare in the aviation industry and exposes the reality of the market, which is usually behind the scenes, hidden by smiling faces, handshakes and always positive news. Exhibitions have taken place on both sides.

While Qatar made a video with the degradation of the A350’s paintwork and played it in the media, Airbus publicized a “secret” contract in which it shows the millions of dollars in discounts granted to the Arab airline.

This story still promises numerous developments and breaches of contract. Both sides seem to be willing to do anything to win.



