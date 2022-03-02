Allowance will be paid in March; see how to request

the salary allowance PIS is paid to private sector workers through Federal Savings Bank.

according to Ministry of Labor and Welfaremore than 320 thousand people have not yet withdrawn the allowance PIS/Pasep for the year 2021.

Recently, the Federal government postponed the initial deadline for payment of the allowance. However, the money can still be redeemed and the calendar has already been released.

Who can receive the delayed PIS/Pasep of 2021?





Late PIS salary allowance won a new date to be requested; check out. – Photo: Playback/Internet



Have right to delayed PIS/Pasep for 2021 who attend to following requirements:

Be registered in PIS for at least five years ;

; Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages during the 2019 base year;

during the 2019 base year; have exercised paid activity for at least 30 days, whether consecutive or not, in the 2019 base year;

for at least 30 days, whether consecutive or not, in the 2019 base year; Have the data up to date on the Annual List of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

When will PIS be paid for the year 2021? When will the Government pay the late PIS?

O Federal Government postponed the initial deadline of the late payment of PIS for 2021, stipulated for February 8th.

Still, the request for the benefit can be made in this month of March.

When will the late 2021 PIS be paid? Who did not receive PIS 2021 when will they receive it?

According to Federal governmentthe labor benefit will be released from March 31, 2022.

O value of the salary allowance can reach up to BRL 1,212.00.

Check it out below How to apply for the benefit.

How to check PIS 2021 by CPF? How to apply for the delayed PIS of 2021?

To request the late payment of PIS 2021it’s possible go to one of the agencies of Ministry of Labor and Welfare to open a administrative appeal.



The Caixa Trabalhador application can be accessed to check the receipt of the benefit. – Marcello Casal Jr / Agência Brasil



There are other options for apply for late 2021 PIS:

Through the Alô Trabalhador central, calling the phone 158 ;

; Per email sending the request to the email address [email protected], and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives;

sending the request to the email address [email protected], and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives; by the app Digital Work Portfolio (CTPS);

(CTPS); Through Portal Gov.br.

On the other hand, the PIS/Pasep 2022 already started to be paid. Click here to check the calendar.

Still there is no official information if the PIS will be paid double in 2022.