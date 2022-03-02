Analysis: how the war in Ukraine makes Brazilian food more expensive – International

Brazilians will have to live with the most expensive food on the tables. (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) The heavy sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe financially suffocate Russia, but the Americans and Europeans spared productive and commercial activities fearing to suffer the consequences of these measures themselves, since Russia and Ukraine together account for about 30% of wheat. marketed in the world, 19% of the corn supply and 80% of the sunflower oil trade. It is still the second largest producer of natural gas and the third largest in oil extraction, holding 12% of the world oil market. It is also responsible for 13% of the global fertilizer market. At first, commercial operations involving these products were not subject to sanctions, but, in practice, the embargo on the Russian economy will affect the supply of these products, raising commodity prices. Read: Invasion of Russia Ukraine reaches 6th day without progress in negotiations

The world’s largest shipping companies, Maersk and MSC Cargo, announced this Monday (2/28) the temporary suspension of all cargo shipment operations to Russia, leaving reservations for operations to or from the country at a standstill. . Last week, the giants of the food trade in the world, Bunge, ADM and CHS paralyzed their activities on Ukrainian soil. These decisions affect Russian exports and leave the world in suspense regarding the extent of the conflict and the economic impacts of the war. All over the world, but especially for Brazil, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia occurs at a time of escalating cost inflation in agribusiness and will increase the prices of agricultural products on the Brazilian table.

With the stress of the war, wheat prices started this Monday at the highest value in 14 years and are already up more than 20%. As Brazil imports 50% of the wheat that it consumes basically from Argentina, it does not interfere with the supply, but there is no way to keep prices down. But the biggest concern today concerns fertilizers, which last year saw strong increases due to the imbalance in the world’s supply chains.

Urea alone rose by US$ 200 a ton in recent days, rising from US$ 500 to US$ 750, whereas last year the increase had already been 70.1%. Other fertilizers such as MAP (monammonium phosphate) and KCL (potassium chloride) had increases of 74.8% and 152.6%, respectively. Despite being the largest food producer, Brazil depends on more than 60% of imported fertilizers. Without them, agricultural production, which faced drought in the South and floods in the Southeast, will be reduced by lower productivity per planted area. Lower production in Brazil in the face of a world demand for grains growing more than 30% per year. Pesticides also became more expensive, such as glyphosate, for example, which rose 126.8%.

The continuation of the conflict in the coming days and the persistence of sanctions on Russia will put pressure on commodity prices, raising inflation practically all over the world, a movement that will force central banks of large economies and emerging countries, namely Brazil, to raise interest rates faster. It is too early for predictions, but the world economy will grow less than expected this year and a technical recession in Brazil cannot be ruled out. Seeing the economy grow less or even decline, Brazilians will have to live with the most expensive food on the tables.