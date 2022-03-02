Analyst who hit Axie Infinity success points out the 8 best metaveso games to make money in March

While metaverse and play-to-earn-focused gaming platforms have seen their price drop in 2022 investor appetite for innovation and development of this ecosystem has not fallen with the value of crypto assets.

In 2022, although platforms such as Axie Infinity (AXS), Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND) have seen their tokens retreat by more than 60%, its development has not stopped and each of the metaverses has announced new incorporations and partnerships to its ecosystemsnoting that the metaverse industry is only in its early days.

Given this, Phil Hall, an expert in metaverse and play-to-earn games, indicated 8 platforms that investors should keep an eye on in March as they can bring great opportunities for investors.

Hall, last year, hit the success of games like Axie Infinity, Star Atlas and Bomb Crypto.

“As usual, there’s not much time to sleep if you’re trying to keep up with all the new projects and releases for blockchain games. But before you take a nap, keep an eye out for some games that promise great opportunities for the month of March.” he said.

Axie Infinity Origin

The analyst points out that perhaps one of the most anticipated releases of all time in the world of blockchain gaming, Axie Infinity Origin is due to launch in March.

“This version is designed to attract new players to the game with a set of free Starter Axies. These Starter Axies will not allow you to earn in-game rewards, but serve as a way to introduce new players to the game without having to open their wallets.” points.

According to Hall, however, the most interesting thing about this new version will be the new gameplay that involves a new system for using cards in battles between the Axies, among other novelties that should totally change the game.

Alpha Season 2 Sandbox

Another game on the specialist’s list is The Sandbox, which will launch Sandbox Alpha Season 2 on March 1st and will be open to everyone, that is, it will no longer be necessary to buy an avatar to enter the metaverse that will still give the opportunity to all players earn SAND in various missions.

“I’m continually surprised by new games coming from developers who use Sandbox. From standard adventures, jumping through holes in random walls that come at you, to side scrollers, to retro space defender-type games,” he said.

Heroes of Mavia land sale postponed

The analyst points out that the war in Ukraine ended up destabilizing the Heroes of Mavia metaverse team, since a good part of the dev team was located in the country and now, instead of programming the future of society, they are taking up arms to defend their right to physically exist.

With that, the sale of land for the game was postponed to March 4, but the intensification of the conflict may cause further delays. However, according to Hall, investors need to be aware that the land in the game can be a great opportunity for crypto investors.

Voxie Tactics Beta

“This game is worth a closer look. It’s free-to-play, meaning you don’t need to buy or invest anything to play, and it offers opportunities to find equipment NFTs, and the developers do an excellent job with their releases,” he said.

According to the analyst, the game has been on his list of games to watch since last year because, according to him, the Voxies team has been working hard since the beta release, releasing a new patch every week.

“They’re fixing bugs, balancing classes and weapons, and improving the UI. You don’t need any NFT to play, although having your own provides some advantages,” he points out.

NFT Worlds

Another game on the specialist’s list is NFT Worlds, which after its first sale of NFTs at the end of 2021, the game’s developments were taking place quickly. The analyst also points out that the developer team has put together a set of interconnected tools to help world owners create their own visions and easily embed the game to gain resources.

“Built on Minecraft, NFT Worlds created the WRLD token and already offers play-to-earn games on their own server. They have also created an API connected to the token that allows for in-game payments and seamless token transfers. There will also be options soon. of staking and renting of Worlds”, he revealed.

Phantom Galaxies season 2

Another metaverse indicated by the analyst is the AAA space combat RPG, Phantom Galaxies, which has just released its second season, with many features and new gameplay, improving a game, which according to the analyst, may soon ‘fight’ with Axie Infinity .

“So if you are one of the lucky owners of a Halberd-001 NFT, you can go ahead, update the game and play this new episode. The team has also just launched a compensation program for users who fell victim to the hack of project on Discord that took place in November Elegant move by the team and Animoca Brands.

Pegaxy

Hall points out that the Pegaxy metaverse recently announced some updates that have been approved by the team and the community. These updates mainly revolve around crafting rules and cooldowns.

“The team’s goal is to stabilize the game’s economy and also rebalance the current distribution of avatars. Stay tuned for news related to these updates,” he said.

USM Metaverse

In June 2021, Radio Caca launched its first web 3.0 product, a collection of NFTs created in partnership with Maye Musk, the mother of Elon Musk. Over 6 months, the collection’s trading volume exceeded US$60 million.

Recently, the floor price (a popular metric for the actual net price of NFTs) for Maye Musk PFPs is 10,000X the original retail price of $20. In addition, Radio Caca’s revenue from sales of its NFTs in 2021 was $142 million, with Radio Caca’s NFTs trading volume exceeding $2 billion from August 2021 to January 2022, with over 70,000 daily active users.

These NFTs will be integrated into Radio Caca’s metaverse, called the USM Metaverse, which has the planet Mars as its starting point. Currently the game is online in trial version. However, the first major sale of land for the metaverse should take place in March.

If USM metaverse land sales follow the hype surrounding Maye Musk’s NFTs, the sale event could be the big profit opportunity for entrepreneurs in the crypto ecosystem.

Additionally, Radio Caca recently announced partnerships with a number of universities around the world to drive the development of its metaverse.

