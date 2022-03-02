Apple boycotts Russia and halts business in the country – Link

Owner of the iPhone, Apple is the most valuable company in the world

Accompanying the chorus of global companies, Apple started this Tuesday, 1st, the boycott of Russia and interrupted business with the country, in a measure against the invasion carried out by the government of Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, which began last week.

The decision includes a ban on the sale of new iPhone, iPad, MacBook and other company products. In addition, sales in Russian app stores were suspended, as well as financial services such as Apple Pay.

Applications of Russian media outlets RT News and Sputnik News cannot be accessed by users outside Russia. Also, the Maps app in Ukraine had all traffic and live incident functions suspended, as a security measure for Ukrainians.

In a public note, the iPhone owner justified that the measure is aimed at peace and that she is on the side of “all people who suffer from violence”.

“We support humanitarian efforts, providing assistance to the unfolding refugee crisis and doing what we can to support our teams in the region,” the company wrote on Tuesday. “We will continue to assess the situation and are in contact with relevant governments about the actions we are taking.”

Domino effect

In the face of the conflict, Apple is the first major technology company to pass on sanctions imposed on Russia on its products in the country. Companies such as Google, Twitter and Meta (formerly Facebook) even announced the removal of content linked to Russian state media.

On Tuesday, the search giant said it was pulling content from state broadcaster RT, as well as other similar media, from its news tool. Facebook also announced that its apps, such as Instagram, will also not serve content from Russian state-owned companies. The blockade is a way to stop disinformation from Vladimir Putin’s allies and to retaliate for the invasion of Ukraine.

“In this extraordinary crisis, we are taking extraordinary measures to stop the spread of disinformation and stop online disinformation campaigns,” explained Kent Walker, Google’s president of global affairs, in a post on the company’s official blog.

On Twitter, in addition to blocking news from state-owned companies, the company is placing warning banners in tweets with information about the war. The label is being displayed on accounts and messages with pro-Russian content and on tweets that may contain speeches from state media.

In a threatening tone, Telegram did not even ban official Russian media, but in an unusual speech by the messenger’s founder, Pavel Durov, he said that he may consider partially or totally restricting the operation of some channels if the war in Ukraine continues to escalate. seriously.

Known for not getting involved in political issues in countries where the app is present, Durov said the channels are becoming a hotbed of unverified information and he doesn’t want the app to be used as a resource to deepen conflicts.