Apple tea with rosemary: see the advantages of this homemade mixture that boosts your health

Today, March 1st, Casa & Agro, by Tecnonotícias, will show you some of the many benefits of apple tea with rosemary. After all, combining the most consumed fruit in the world with this powerful herb can only result in an incredible, delicious and affordable combination. So don’t waste time and learn how to make the most of this drink.

O apple tea with rosemary It’s great for infusion lovers, because, in addition to being tasty, the drink contains benefits even in its aroma. That’s right, thanks to the properties of rosemary, breathing in the steam of tea can cause a feeling of lightness and relaxation.

Learn more: How to remove mold stains from clothes with homemade mixtures: quick and cheap tricks

Benefits of apple tea with rosemary

While the apple is rich in vitamins and minerals, rosemary, in turn, has a large amount of properties and active compounds. In other words, the partnership of these two items can only result in a wonderful infusion, full of benefits for our body.

improves digestion

Through the fiber in the apple, tea helps to considerably improve the process of digestion of food. In addition, the effects of the drink help relieve stomach pain caused by heartburn and gastritis. Likewise, the infusion reduces the feeling of bloating caused by gas.

Prevent heart disease

The antioxidant properties of the drink help to reduce bad cholesterol that harms the body and causes heart disease. In this way, frequent consumption of the infusion can reduce the risks of diseases such as heart attack, stroke and atherosclerosis.

See also: Don’t eat the apple peel? 2 ways for you to use the shells and never throw them away again

Strengthens the immune system

The components of this infusion collaborate to fight free radicals that cause damage to healthy cells in the body. In addition, vitamins A and C found in the drink help protect cells against viruses and bacteria responsible for flu, colds and infections.

Improves the functioning of the kidneys

One of the characteristics of tea is that it is a drink with diuretic properties. In this way, the infusion of the fruit with the herb helps to improve the functioning of the kidneys. In addition, it contributes to the elimination of toxins from our body, and also helps to combat fluid retention.

How to make

The tea is super quick and easy to make. So, just set aside a little time to prepare the drink. In addition, the infusion can be consumed by the whole family, without contraindications. So, get the following ingredients:

1 medium sprig of rosemary;

1 apple

300 ml of filtered or mineral water.

Step by step

First, wash the fruit and cut it in half to remove the seeds. After that, cut into small pieces. Likewise, wash the herb well. Then bring the apple and water to a boil. When it starts to bubble, add the rosemary and cover the pan. Now wait for 5 minutes and then turn off the heat. Finally, strain and if you want, use honey to sweeten your apple tea with rosemary.

You may also like: Meet Cinnamon, Clove and Lemon Infusion: The Best Tea for Dry Cough and Its Benefits