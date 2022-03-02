Apprehension in the opening of the financial market in Brazil after carnival

posted on 02/03/2022 05:52 / updated on 02/03/2022 05:53



All attention is focused on opening up the financial markets in Brazil. Because of the carnival holiday, neither the São Paulo Stock Exchange nor the exchange reflected the last days of the war between Russia and Ukraine and, above all, the heavy economic sanctions imposed by the West on Vladimir Putin’s country.

Abroad, investors are driven by pessimism. In Brazil, opinions about the direction of the negotiations are divided. Analysts believe that it is possible that some shares have some gain, such as those of companies exporting commodities, due to the flow of foreigners looking for this type of paper, which is cheap in dollars in Brazil. However, they recognize that this movement should not be prolonged, due to increased tensions abroad and the expectation of rising interest rates in the United States – which make capital seek assets in safer markets than emerging ones.

In this scenario, the expectation is that shares of companies like Petrobras and Vale will appreciate today, following the trend seen in the American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of these companies in New York yesterday. “The rise in commodities affects the world’s pocket, unfortunately, but I think that Vale and Petrobras will be momentarily benefited,” said Alexandre Espirito Santo, chief economist at Órama.

But caution is needed, especially among small investors, as this is not the time to invest in the stock market, which should fluctuate a lot not only this week, but throughout the year, due to the uncertainties of the elections in Brazil and international movements. “There is a lot of uncertainty and the stock market tends to be volatile in an election year and, with the war, it is not a recommendable investment at this time. The risk is very high,” said consultant Roberto Luis Troster, former chief economist. of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban).

Dollar changes course

In New York, the Dow Jones Index closed yesterday, with a drop of 1.765% and the Nasdaq technology stock exchange retreated 1.59%. The EWZ, the Brazilian stock index on Wall Street, walked sideways and closed with a positive variation of 0.03%. In Europe, markets also closed in the red. London, for example, tumbled 0.42%, with British Petroleum shares tumbling nearly 4% after the company announced it would exit its 20% stake in Russian oil company Rosneft. The Moscow Stock Exchange was closed for the second day in a row, while the ruble was worth one cent on the dollar.

In Brazil, analysts recognize that it will be difficult for the dollar to return to below R$5, not only because of the increase in uncertainties brought about by the war in Ukraine and the economic sanctions on Russia, but also because of the elections, the distrust in the fiscal policy of the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL) and the attempts to reduce taxes in the midst of a still very uncertain environment for economic activity.

Although the Central Bank has signaled that it may use part of the international reserves to contain the rise in the event of extreme tension in the exchange rate, analysts believe that the rise in commodity prices and the flow of foreign capital to the country can help the BC to avoid a strong devaluation of the real against the US currency.

According to data from the Central Bank, on the 24th, Brazil’s international reserves totaled US$ 357.7 billion, US$ 4.5 billion below the US$ 362.2 billion recorded on the last day of 2021.