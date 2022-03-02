Assassin’s Creed franchise promotion: games up to 80% off

Assassin’s Creed franchise games are up to 80% off at the official Ubisoft store. This can be a great opportunity to secure both old games in the series and more recent titles, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

The campaign, available for a limited time, is a partnership with comic book artist Valeria Favoccia, who illustrated several outstanding characters from the franchise for the promotional action.

If you’re excited for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s next expansion, Dawn of Ragnarök — due out March 10th of this year — this could be your chance to enjoy even more of the franchise’s universe while you wait: securing the previous games for a cheaper price.

Below, we separate some offers that are worth checking out. Just look!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Game, PC

60% Off As a Viking raider your role is to seek glory and conquest. Explore new lands and battle dangerous enemies to expand your territory in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. BRL 199.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Game, PC

75% Off As a legendary hero of Sparta, fight in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for the fate of your world that is about to fall apart. With epic battles, he lives in Ancient Greece and chooses his path. BRL 179.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins Game, PC

80% Off Ancient Egypt awaits you on this adventure through pyramids, tombs and tyrant gods. In another mind-blowing game in the Assassin’s Creed series, fight while Cleopatra’s empire is about to collapse. BRL 179.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Season Pass DLC, PC

50% Off Enhance your Assassin’s Creed Valhalla experience with the Season Pass, which features The Legend of Beowulf Bonus Quest, Wrath of the Druids Expansion, The Siege of Paris Expansion. The season pass is also part of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition. BRL 159.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: The Fate of Atlatis DLC, PC