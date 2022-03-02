At UN, Cuba accuses US and NATO of hypocrisy

One of the few countries allied with Vladimir Putin at the moment, Cuba condemned today at the UN the sanctions applied to Russia and accused NATO of acting with “hypocrisy” in the conduct of the war with Ukraine.

The war between Russia and Ukraine reaches its sixth day and there is no solution in sight so far.

In a speech at the extraordinary session of the General Assembly, the Cuban ambassador to the UN (United Nations), Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, said that the United States – which has maintained an embargo on Cuba for decades – has carried out military actions in several countries in recent years. decades, and that NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) participated in the Kosovo War, when the member countries of the military alliance attacked the former Yugoslavia.

“Cuba rejects this hypocrisy and this double standard in NATO’s stance. In 1999, there was an aggression against Yugoslavia and the countries of Europe did not avoid the great loss of life for geopolitical reasons. The United States used force on several occasions in sovereign countries. to change regimes, interfering with the domestic politics of other countries,” said Cuesta.

Image: Art/UOL

The Cuban ambassador also stated that the United States treats millions of inhabitants of the invaded countries as a “side effect” and accused the American government of carrying out “wars of looting and looting”.

Cuba also criticized the draft resolution defended at the UN by the Western powers – the text was vetoed by Russia in the Security Council.

“The draft on the situation in Ukraine, which was not approved by the Security Council in recent days, was not designed to bring solutions. The text suffers from the same defects and lack of balance. It does not take into account the sovereignty of all parties, nor does it recognize the responsibility of those who perpetrated the aggressive actions that increased the scale of this conflict,” he said.

Finally, the diplomat stated that the Cuban government defends a diplomatic solution to the conflict: “We want negotiations, not war. This is the only way to resolve this conflict. Cuba will continue to defend a diplomatic solution that is serious, constructive and realistic,” he added.

UN General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York Image: UN/Evan Schneider

Special session call

The extraordinary session of the UN General Assembly in New York, United States, was convened due to the emergency need to discuss the war between Russia and Ukraine. The meeting started yesterday and continues today throughout the day. A resolution for its realization had a favorable vote of Brazilian diplomacy.

The convening of an extraordinary session of the General Assembly is rare — there have been only 10 others of this kind since 1950.

According to the UN, the General Assembly can be convened to address international peace and security issues when the UN Security Council is unable to act due to lack of unanimity among its five permanent members — Russia, the United States, China, France, United Kingdom. This is because each of these countries has the power to veto a proposal with which they do not agree. When this happens, there is usually no decision, in practice.

Brazil is currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The diplomatic representations of about 100 countries are expected to speak at the extraordinary session of the General Assembly, which is due to vote on a document with a series of proposals seeking a solution to the war between Russia and Ukraine tomorrow.

Although this resolution should not have the power to become legislation and cannot compel any country to follow it, its content and the countries that support it carry strong political weight and demonstrate the will of the majority of UN members.

See the latest information about the war in Ukraine on UOL News with Fabíola Cidral:

What did Brazil say at the General Assembly?

Brazil avoided directly criticizing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, but said the country’s security concerns did not justify military action.

The condemnation, although in a milder tone than the other countries that spoke at the assembly, goes against the position of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who said during a visit to the Kremlin that he was “in solidarity” with Russia, and reaffirmed the position of Brazil’s neutrality in the conflict.

Right at the beginning of the speech, the Brazilian representation highlighted that Russia’s concerns about its security due to the expansion of NATO were treated with “discredit”, but condemned the invasion.

“In recent years, we have seen a progressive deterioration of the security situation and the balance of power in Eastern Europe. The weakening of the Minsk Accords by all parties and the discrediting of the security concerns voiced by Russia set the stage for the crisis. what we are seeing. Let me be clear, however: this situation does not justify the use of force against the territory of a member state,” Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho said in the UN rostrum.

Costa Filho also warned of the risk of the conflict gaining scale and involving more countries. According to him, it is necessary to act with caution so as not to increase tensions in Eastern Europe, at a time when Russia has put its nuclear arsenal on readiness.

“We need to be cautious in the General Assembly and in other contexts. We see a succession of events that if not contained will soon lead to a much wider confrontation. Everyone will suffer, not just those involved in the war,” he said.

The Brazilian ambassador also called on Western powers to review the severe economic embargoes imposed on Russia.

Brazil is experiencing a complicated diplomatic situation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Days before the start of the invasion, President Jair Bolsonaro met with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow and said he was “in solidarity” with Russia – a statement that was criticized internationally.

Bolsonaro has already said that Brazil would remain neutral in the confrontation. He is now on a carnival trip in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo.

Days earlier, after Vice President Hamilton Mourão defended military action against Russia, Bolsonaro went public to disallow him.

Brazil does not participate in protest against Russia

In support of Ukraine, ambassadors, ministers and diplomats from several countries promoted a boycott at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, which takes place in Geneva, Switzerland, against the Russian government.

This Tuesday, when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took the floor to address the Council, diplomatic representatives got up and left the room in Geneva in protest.

Brazil, however, was one of the countries that remained at the meeting and did not boycott the Russian chancellor.