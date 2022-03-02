Aura Minerals (AURA33): Government of Honduras cancels extractive exploration licenses; asset drops 17%

Aura Minerals (AURA33) reported that it has become aware of a recent statement issued by the Honduran Ministry of Energy, Natural Resources, Environment and Mines that has the potential to affect its operations.

The decree determines the cancellation of approvals for extractive exploration licenses, declares the Honduran territory free from open-pit mining activities and that areas of high ecological value will be occupied to guarantee their conservation.

“The Communiqué informs the following matters: a) cancellation of extractive exploration licenses approvals; b) declares the Honduran territory free from open pit mining activities; c) upon approval of a mining moratorium provision for metallic and non-metallic exploration and extraction, it is decided to proceed with the review, suspension and cancellation of environmental licenses, permissions and concessions; and d) it is decided which areas of high ecological value will be occupied by the government to guarantee their conservation”, highlighted the company.

Read also: Conflict in Ukraine brings geopolitical dynamics that favor gold price, says CEO of Aura Minerals

Aura said it does not expect immediate effects on production at its San Andrés mine in Honduras. The company said it is working to better understand the implications of the matters discussed in the statement.

With the news, AURA33 shares plummet on the return of the Brazilian Stock Exchange holiday, with a drop of 17%, at R$ 41.50, at 1:27 pm (Brasilia time).

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related