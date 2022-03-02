B3 returns from holiday at 1pm with investors monitoring Ukraine; oil surpasses US$ 110 and more subjects that will shake the market

B3 returns from the Carnival holiday this Ash Wednesday (2) at 1 pm (Brasilia time), with investors following the various developments of the war in Ukraine. On Monday (28) the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR index, which gathers the most traded papers of Brazilian companies in the New York stock market, started the day low, but reversed the trend throughout the session and rose 0 .32% at the end of the trading session.

On Tuesday, the index closed up 0.28%, at 19,066 points. PRB shares, equivalent to state-owned common shares, advanced 2.73%, quoted at US$ 14.62, while PRB.A, corresponding to preferred shares, rose 3.28%, ending the day at US$ 13, 52. The last few days have seen an escalation in geopolitical tensions and a jump in commodity prices, notably with the advance of oil.

On Wednesday, world markets operate volatile, with European markets and US futures turning to gains after opening lower, with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict leading to a further rise in oil prices. Asian stocks closed lower, with the exception of South Korea’s Kospi.

Russian forces said this morning they had taken over the Ukrainian port city of Kherson, while there are reports of more bombings in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

U.S. crude rose to its highest level in more than a decade in Wednesday trading, with global benchmark Brent topping $111 a barrel.

The breakthrough comes as OPEC and its oil-producing allies, which includes Russia, prepare to meet on Wednesday to discuss April production.

The market is keeping an eye on commodity prices, with the advance likely to spur inflation, stifle the economy and create challenges for the Federal Reserve in setting policy.

US President Joe Biden announced yesterday (1) that he will close US airspace to Russian aircraft. Biden highlighted the weight of economic sanctions to weaken Putin, such as excluding Russian banks from the international payment system and access to technology. He said his government is providing more than $1 billion in direct assistance to Ukraine and will hop on the oligarchs who support Putin and a regime of violence.

Investors are also looking forward to ADP’s private employment data coming out at 10:15 am, as well as the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book.

In terms of indicators, the highlight of the day is the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), with the creation of formal job vacancies in January. Infinity Asset Management expects to create 179,445 jobs.

On the political front, discussions on tax reductions and fuel prices should continue to be highlighted, with possible news about PLP 11 (which deals with the freezing of regional ICMS) and PL 1472 (which deals with the fuel stabilization fund and taxes of export). Check out the highlights:

1. World Scholarships

U.S

U.S. futures turned slightly higher after yesterday’s sharp decline, andamid strong volatility with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Oil stocks were a bright spot in the market on Tuesday, while bank stocks were negatively impacted, dragged down by a sharp decline in Treasury yields, representing a run on US bonds as a safe haven amid market turmoil. of actions.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.65%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.65%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.60%

Asia

Asian markets mostly closed in negative territory, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down nearly 2%.

Economic activity in Australia rose 3.4% in the fourth quarter from the third, according to data released Wednesday by the country’s Bureau of Statistics. That was above expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3% gain.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.13%

Nikkei (Japan), -1.68%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.84%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.16%

Europe

European markets started to have a slight increase. Mainland stocks closed sharply lower yesterday (01), with a major Russian military convoy heading to Ukraine’s capital Kiev. A Russian airstrike hit Kiev’s main television tower on Monday afternoon, killing five people. Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to attack Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.85%

DAX (Germany), +0.25%

CAC 40 (France), +0.41%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.06%

commodities

The price of U.S. crude rose to its highest level in more than a decade in Wednesday trading, with global benchmark Brent topping $111 a barrel as the oil rally continues.

“Oil prices cannot stop rising as a very tight oil market is likely to see more risks to supplies as the war in Ukraine unfolds,” Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, told CNBC. “Brent oil could rise to the $120 level if the oil market starts to think sanctions are likely to be imposed on Russian energy.”

WTI Oil, +6.77%, at $110.18 a barrel

Brent crude, up 6.34% at $111.64 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 4.64% to 755.00 yuan, equivalent to US$119.51

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +0.95% to $43,875.13 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

Even short, the week will have important indicators. On Friday, the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the accumulated of last year will be released. The consensus points to a retraction of 0.2% in the fourth quarter compared to the third and an increase of 2.4% in the annual comparison.

Before GDP, there are trade balance data for February. Itaú forecasts a surplus of US$ 3.2 billion, with a 2.6% growth in exports, driven by a rise in commodity prices, and stable imports.

In the US, today the ADP private jobs change survey (considered prior to the payroll) comes out. The expectation of analysts consulted by Reuters points to the creation of 320 thousand jobs in the month of February.

USA

9am: Weekly mortgage applications

10:15 am: February ADP Private Jobs Variation

11:30 am: Speech by James Bullard of St. Louis, Fomc member

12:00: Jerome Powell, Fed chairman, delivers speech

12:30 pm: Oil Stocks

4pm: Fed’s Beige Book

Brazil

2 pm: Central Bank releases Focus Bulletin, with analysts’ expectations on indicators such as inflation, interest rates and GDP

3pm: February trade balance

To be defined: General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), with the creation of formal job vacancies in January. Infinity Asset Management expects to create 179,445.

3. Position of pre-candidates on Russian invasion

The pre-candidates for the presidency Sergio Moro (Podemos), Simone Tebet (MDB), João Doria (PSDB) and Luiz Felipe d’Ávila yesterday released a joint manifesto in support of Ukraine and asked the Brazilian government to position itself on the conflict.

Right is divided in the dispute for the government of SP

The entry of Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (without a party), Minister of Infrastructure, in the race for the government of São Paulo divided the center-right in the state and has generated a dispute for alliances with the PSDB. So far, six candidates are vying for the vote of the anti-PT and conservative electorate, according to a report in the newspaper Valor.

In the opposite direction, the center-left tries to weave an agreement for a broad front, with PT, PSB, PCdoB, Psol, Rede and PV, in search of an unprecedented victory in the State.

Freitas is Jair Bolsonaro’s candidate in São Paulo and is negotiating his affiliation to the PL, the same party as the president. The minister, with Bolsonaro’s support, targets allies of the PSDB’s pre-candidate, Rodrigo Garcia, the current deputy governor of the state, to expand his arc of alliances, which already has the PTB.

4. Covid

Last Tuesday (1), Brazil recorded 274 deaths and 23,393 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 20:00.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 598, down 26% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 65,370, which represents a decrease of 46% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 155,194,905 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 72.24% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 172,634,853 people, which represents 80.36% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 64,504,743 people, or 30.03% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Voucher (VALE3)

A term of adjustment of conduct signed this Friday (25) between Vale (VALE3), the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) and the Minas Gerais government set an indemnity of R$ 251 million, to be paid by the mining company for the breach of deadlines for decommissioning dams. Other companies had already joined the agreement. The total collection will be R$ 324 million.

Decommissioning consists of emptying areas that store tailings, ending the use of the dam and reincorporating the structure into the relief and the environment.

The process became mandatory for structures that use the upstream method of raising after the tragedy in Brumadinho (MG), which resulted in the death of 270 people and environmental impacts in the Paraopeba River basin in January 2019.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4)

Petrobras and its companies in the exploration of the Atapu and Sépia fields paid a signing bonus to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels.

The consortium that explores Atapu is formed by Petrobras (52.5% – operator), Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda (Shell – 25%) and Total Energies EP Brasil Ltda (Total Energies – 22.5%); the Sépia field has the consortium formed by Petrobras as operator, with a 30% stake, and also by Total Energies (28%), Petronas Petróleo Brasil Ltda (21%), and QP Brasil Ltda (21%).

The amount of R$ 4 billion was paid for the Atapu field. As for Sepia, the amount paid was R$ 7.138 billion.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

Eletrobras employees (ELET3;ELET6) went on strike again this Friday, 25th, for an indefinite period. They claim the payment of Profit Sharing (PLR) for 2018, payment of on-call, overtime and allowance for teleworking, in addition to not returning to face-to-face activities from March 14, as announced by the company.

This will be the second strike of the year. In January, the stoppage was motivated by changes in the company’s health plan. With the interference of the Superior Labor Court (TST), the strike was suspended on the 9th so that the unions could negotiate with the state company or wait for a decision from the TST.

Hi (OIBR3;OIBR4)

In a statement sent to the market on Friday night, Oi reported that B3 authorized the company to trade its shares in the cents for a longer period of time. Last Friday, OIBR3 shares closed at R$0.80, while OIBR4 assets are above R$1.00, closing the last session at R$1.34.

Only as of March 31 will a new period begin for possible calculation of 30 uninterrupted trading sessions with the company’s share price below R$ 1. If the share does not recover within the stipulated period, the company will have to immediately submit the its shareholders a proposal for a grouping of shares.

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related