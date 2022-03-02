banks must make a Pix within 12 days of the request

According to the Central Bank (Bacen), individuals and legal entities that have located “forgotten money” on the Values ​​Receivable website must indicate a Pix account or key as of March 7. In turn, banks must make the deposit within 12 days. Therefore, the first batch must be credited to the Brazilians’ account by March 19th.

If the financial institution does not offer the possibility of receiving the funds through Pix, Bacen will provide the institution’s e-mail and telephone number so that the contact can be made and the bank can make the payment to the customer. We emphasize that it will be the customer who will contact the bank, in this way scams will be avoided.

Check now the schedule defined by the Central Bank so that users can know how much they have to receive and which Pix to receive:

Year of birth or company opening Nomination date for Pix recap date until 1968 March 7th to 11th March 12 Between 1968 and 1983 March 14th to 18th March 19th after 1983 March 21st to 25th March 26th

How to query “forgotten money”

According to the Central Bank, there are around R$8 billion in the possession of financial institutions that need to be returned to customers. In this first stage, R$ 4 billion is available for consultations.

Users who wish to consult “lost” amounts must access the new Central Bank search site, the http://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br.

Check now how to research if part of the forgotten R$ 8 billion belongs to you:

Get in on site “Amounts Receivable”;

Use your login “gov.br”;

Register your “CPF” or “CNPJ”;

Check the amounts – if any – to be received;

Enter the PIX key.

In the first query, the system does not present the amount that the user will receive, it only informs whether or not there are amounts to be received.

