Battlefield 2042 removes skin for Russian helicopter

As if all the problems you’ve been facing since launch weren’t enough, battlefield 2042 is now being affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The latest news is that developer DICE found it distasteful to offer a new skin for the Russian faction’s existing helicopters within the game. She had promised the cosmetic the week before, just before the conflict began.

The skin, called “Grim Reaper”, which adds shark teeth to the vehicle, would be given away as a reward for one of Battlefield 2042’s weekly challenges.

In light of current events we have disabled the Weekly Missions system for this week, and this weeks reward is no longer available to unlock #Battlefield2042 Players who have already completed this weeks mission will not be affected. Weekly Missions will return next week. pic.twitter.com/Pnn1V1H9jK — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) February 25, 2022

Currently, the progress bar for this challenge has no visible rewards. DICE said a new offer will be set by the end of the week.

For part of the community, however, it is a hypocritical (or small) solution. Currently, the game is only split between two factions, so there is a 50% chance that any player will be added to the Russian team. Needless to say, given recent events in Eastern Europe, not everyone is comfortable in this situation.

And this isn’t the first time Russian military advances in the real world have caused problems for DICE. Shortly after Battlefield 2042 was released, the developer removed a skin for one of the Operators (the game’s characters) that directly referenced Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

