BB (BBAS3) approves early payment of earnings and Petrobras (PETR4) pays ANP signature bonus; Valley (VALE3) and more

In addition to following the performance of ADRs on the holiday, the corporate news this Wednesday (2) highlights that Vale (VALE3) signed a conduct adjustment term last Friday (25) with the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) and the Minas Gerais government set compensation of R$ 251 million, to be paid by the mining company for non-compliance with the deadlines for decommissioning dams.

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) approved the advance payment of interest on equity (JCP) to shareholders, referring to the first quarter of 2022.

Dividends Manual: learn to invest and gain 100% free access to the Top Dividends XP Portfolio. Register here!

Eletrobras employees (ELET3;ELET6) went on strike again last Friday (25), indefinitely.

Check out the highlights:

A term of adjustment of conduct signed this Friday (25) between Vale (VALE3), the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) and the Minas Gerais government set an indemnity of R$ 251 million, to be paid by the mining company for the breach of deadlines for decommissioning dams. Other companies had already joined the agreement. The total collection will be R$ 324 million.

Decommissioning consists of emptying areas that store tailings, ending the use of the dam and reincorporating the structure into the relief and the environment.

The process became mandatory for structures that use the upstream method of raising after the tragedy in Brumadinho (MG), which resulted in the death of 270 people and environmental impacts in the Paraopeba River basin in January 2019.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) approved the advance payment of interest on equity (JCP) to shareholders, referring to the first quarter of 2022.

The amount to be paid is BRL 0.21062876850 per share. Payment will be made on March 31 of this year, according to the base date of March 14.

Petrobras and its companies in the exploration of the Atapu and Sépia fields paid a signing bonus to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels.

The consortium that explores Atapu is formed by Petrobras (52.5% – operator), Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda (Shell – 25%) and Total Energies EP Brasil Ltda (Total Energies – 22.5%); the Sépia field has the consortium formed by Petrobras as operator, with a 30% stake, and also by Total Energies (28%), Petronas Petróleo Brasil Ltda (21%), and QP Brasil Ltda (21%).

The amount of R$ 4 billion was paid for the Atapu field. As for Sepia, the amount paid was R$ 7.138 billion.

Eletrobras employees (ELET3;ELET6) went on strike again on Friday, indefinitely. They claim the payment of Profit Sharing (PLR) for 2018, payment of on-call, overtime and allowance for teleworking, in addition to not returning to face-to-face activities from March 14, as announced by the company.

This will be the second strike of the year. In January, the stoppage was motivated by changes in the company’s health plan. With the interference of the Superior Labor Court (TST), the strike was suspended on the 9th so that the unions could negotiate with the state company or wait for a decision from the TST.

In a statement sent to the market on Friday night, Oi reported that B3 authorized the company to trade its shares in the cents for a longer period of time. Last Friday, OIBR3 shares closed at R$0.80, while OIBR4 assets are above R$1.00, closing the last session at R$1.34.

Only as of March 31 will a new period begin for possible calculation of 30 uninterrupted trading sessions with the company’s share price below R$ 1. If the share does not recover within the stipulated period, the company will have to immediately submit the its shareholders a proposal for a grouping of shares.

Aura Minerals (AURA33)

Aura Minerals has communicated to its shareholders and the market that it has become aware of a recent

issued by the Ministry of Energy, Natural Resources, Environment and Mines of Honduras.

The communiqué informs the following matters: a) cancellation of extractive exploration licenses approvals; B)

declares the Honduran territory free from open pit mining activities; c) upon approval of a provision of

mining moratorium for metallic and non-metallic exploration and extraction, decides to proceed with the review, suspension and

cancellation of environmental licenses, permits and concessions; and d) it is decided which areas of high ecological value will be

occupied by the government to ensure their conservation.

“The Company does not expect immediate effects on production at its San Andrés mine in Honduras. Aura is working

to better understand the implications of the matters discussed in the Notice and will keep its shareholders and the market

duly informed of any updates,” he said.

The company released its fourth-quarter figures last week. Is it over there recorded a drop in net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), from US$ 58 million in 4Q20 to US$ 23 million.

Cesp (CESP6) informed that, within the scope of its corporate reorganization, VTRM obtained registration as a publicly-held company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and had its request for listing on B3 (B3SA3) granted.

With this, Cesp will be incorporated into VTRM, of which it will become a wholly-owned subsidiary. Then, the CESP6 shares will be replaced by new shares issued by the new parent company, which will be Common Shares (ON).

Braskem’s board of directors (BRKM5) decided not to approve the proposal to convert all class “B” preferred shares into class “A” preferred shares issued by the company.

The company informed that it will reassess the topic and the next steps with a view to simplifying the capital structure and will keep its shareholders and the market informed about it.

Guararapes (GUAR3)

Guararapes (GUAR3), owner of brands such as Riachuelo, will vote on March 30 on the management’s proposal to migrate the company’s listing to the B3 Novo Mercado (B3SA3).

Espadrilles (ALPA4)

Alpargatas (ALPA4) obtained, from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), approval for the sale of a 60% interest in the Osklen brand to DASS Nordeste Calçados e Artigos Esportivos. The operation was approved without restrictions.

Gafisa (GFSA3)

Gafisa (GFSA3) denied that there is an association process with Carvalho Hosken in progress, although there is already land in its landbank in partnership.

Embraer (EMBR3)

Embraer (EMBR3) changed the value of outstanding notes to be acquired. These are Notes without real guarantee, with personal guarantee, without subordination, with remuneration of 5.150% and maturity in 2022 issued by the company.

Also outstanding Notes without collateral, without subordination, due in 2023 issued by Embraer Overseas Limited and with a personal, unconditional and irrevocable guarantee.

Additionally, Embraer changed the Maximum Offer Amount for the 2022 Notes, from an amount representing the aggregate value of up to US$150,000,000 to up to US$59,927,604, and for the 2023 Notes, from an amount representing the aggregate from US$150,000,000 to up to US$240,043,650.

Boa Vista (BOAS3)

Boa Vista Serviços (BOAS3) announced its share buyback program.

The movement was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors, and concerns the acquisition of up to 1,772,940 million shares, representing 0.33% of the 531,440,373 million shares in circulation.

Bank of Brasilia (BSLI3)

Banco de Brasília (BSLI3) recorded net income of R$174 million in 4Q21, a 9% decrease compared to the same period in 2020.

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related