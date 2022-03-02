Belarus to deploy more troops on Ukraine border

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Tuesday an order to deploy additional troops on the southern border with Ukraine, on the sixth day of Russian invasion of the latter country.

Border security is currently guaranteed by helicopters and military aircraft deployed in the towns of Gomel, Baranavichi and Luninets, Lukashenko reported at a meeting of the Belarusian security council, according to public news agency Belta.

The president, an ally of Moscow, opted for the additional deployment of “five tactical battalion troops to protect this southern location”, which represents hundreds of soldiers with armored and artillery weapons.

Lukashenko, 67, who has led the country’s authoritarian regime since 1994, said he would not participate in the attack on Ukraine: “That is not our task.” The president also announced the deployment of additional forces to the western border with Poland, to protect Belarus from a possible NATO attack, and the request to Moscow for S-400 anti-aircraft systems, already installed on the southern border, to also position them there. front.

The Belarusian opposition leader, refugee in Lithuania, Svetlana Tijanovskaya, announced this evening that she was launching an “anti-war mobilization” in Belarus. “One must stop seeing Belarusians as aggressors,” she posted on Telegram, urging the military to “refuse to participate in the war or side with the Ukrainians.”

know more

+ What happens in the brain when we die? Scientists already have an answer

+ After saying that Gusttavo Lima is the father of her daughter, a woman can be sued

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat