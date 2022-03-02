Belarus will not participate in attacks on Ukraine, says dictator

× Photo: OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

the dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko (photo), said today that the country will not participate in the attacks of Moscow The Ukraineaccording to the Russian news agency Interfax.

“We will not participate in the special operation in Ukraine. there is no need for it. The Belarusian army did not participate in attacks and is not doing so now. We can prove it to anyone.” the dictator said during a meeting of the Belarus Security Council in Minsk.

Putin’s close ally, Alexander Lukashenko was supported by the Russian president during the demonstrations that took to the streets of Belarus from 2020 against his sixth term. Before the invasion of Ukraine last week, Russians and Belarusians carried out military exercises near the border, which exacerbated the crisis with Ukraine.

The dictator would have blamed western countries for the war.

“O total disregard of the West with the security systemThe, the dismantling of the checks and balances system that was so painstakingly constructed after the collapse of the Soviet Union, The degradation and depreciation of international treaties and agreements led to a military war and a political escalation in our region.”