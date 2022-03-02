Biden Listens to Zelensky Before Addressing Congress

US President Joe Biden spoke today (1) by phone with Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. In the conversation, the Ukrainian leader asked the Americans to keep helping to “contain the aggressor as quickly as possible”, in reference to Russia.

According to the American TV network CNN, the conversation took place via a secure satellite phone given by the American embassy in Kiev to the Ukrainian government shortly before the invasion.

“US leadership on sanctions against Russia and aid to Ukraine’s defense was discussed. We have to stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support,” wrote the Ukrainian leader.

The conversation took place hours before the State of the Union address, scheduled for 11 pm, in which the American president annually gives an account of his administration to Congress.

Biden said the call discussed “ongoing support for Ukraine, including security assistance and humanitarian aid.” According to the American president, Russia will not go unpunished by the invasion.

“We will ensure that Russia is held accountable and our sanctions have already had a devastating impact,” he concluded.

In an official statement, the White House said the two presidents also discussed escalating Russian attacks on civilian targets, including the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial in Kiev.

The war in Ukraine is expected to play a central role in Biden’s speech, the first of his administration.