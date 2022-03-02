Biden predicts dark end for Putin in State of the Union address: ‘He has no idea what’s to come’

US President Joe Biden vowed on Tuesday night that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will pay dearly in the long term for the invasion of Ukraine, even if his military campaign is successful in the short term.

“While he may make gains on the battlefield, he will pay a continued high price in the long run,” Biden said in his State of the Union address. Coming off the prepared text, Biden added, “He has no idea what’s in store for him.” come over”.

Biden spoke to the US Congress on the sixth day of Russia’s invasion of European neighbor Ukraine, as Kiev is faced with an advancing Russian column of armored vehicles miles in length potentially preparing to take over the Ukrainian capital.

In his prime-time speech, Biden announced yet another move against Russia by banning Russian flights from using US airspace, as well as an effort by the Justice Department to seize yachts, luxury apartments and private jets from wealthy Russians with ties with Putin.

He also signaled steps to weaken Russia’s armed forces in the future, even as he acknowledged that the Russian military could gain ground in Ukraine.

“We are stifling Russia’s access to a technology that will drain its economic strength and weaken its military forces for years to come,” he said.

“By the time the history of this era is written, Putin’s war against Ukraine will have made Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger,” he added.

Biden, who spoke earlier in the day with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, once again rejected direct US military involvement in Ukraine.

But the US government shared information about Russia’s operations and led the world in imposing a historic set of economic sanctions on the Putin government, its allies and the country’s biggest banks, sending the Russian currency crashing.

“Six days ago Vladimir Putin of Russia thought he was going to shake the very foundations of the free world, thinking he could make it bow to his threatening ways, but he had a miscalculation, he came across the Ukrainian people ”, he stated.

Crimes of tycoons

He also said that the United States Department of Justice (USA) is creating a task force exclusively to investigate “crimes of Russian tycoons”.

“Tonight, I say to the oligarchs and corrupt leaders of Russia who have profited billions of dollars from this violent regime, enough is enough,” he said.

“We are joining our European allies to find and confiscate yachts, luxury apartments, private planes. We will pursue the undue profits,” he assured.

The European Union (EU), the United Kingdom and the G7, bloc of the seven most industrialized countries in the world [Alemanha, Canadá, Estados Unidos, França, Itália, Japão e Reino Unido] they had already announced sanctions on dozens of Russian oligarchs and businessmen in the oil, banking and finance sectors, all considered close to the Kremlin.

The sanctions imposed by the EU include the freezing of assets, a ban on making funds available to listed individuals and legal entities, as well as the possibility of entering or transiting the territory of the 27 member states.

Russian millionaire Roman Abramovich, also considered close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced over the weekend that he would hand over the management of Chelsea to the foundation of the English football club.

Russia launched, Thursday (24) at dawn, a military offensive in Ukraine, with ground forces and bombing of targets in several cities, which has already killed more than 350 civilians, including children, according to Kiev. The UN has registered more than 100,000 displaced people and more than 660,000 refugees in Poland, Hungary, Moldova and Romania.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the “special military operation” in Ukraine is aimed at demilitarizing the neighboring country and that it was the only way for Russia to defend itself. He added that the offensive will last as long as necessary.

The attack was condemned by the international community. The European Union and the United States, among others, responded by sending weapons and ammunition to Ukraine and tightening sanctions to further isolate Moscow.

(with RTP and Reuters)

