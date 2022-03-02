Biden to Focus on Russia’s War on Ukraine in State of the Union Address | National Journal

The president Joe Biden will focus heavily on the war of Russia Against the Ukraine in his first speech on the state of the Union. According to a US government official, the president will defend US diplomacy efforts to unite the world in an anti-war coalition, hold Vladimir Putin to account and support Ukraine.

Understand why Americans are not on alert over Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat

US condemns Russian attacks on schools, hospitals and residential buildings

Biden will say Putin was wrong when he doubted that the West and NATO would respond to an invasion and will also emphasize that when dictators don’t pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and increase threats to the world.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Biden to deliver a strong message about the Russian invasion of his country. In solidarity, Ukraine’s ambassador to Washington was one of the Biden family’s guests to accompany the speech. She will sit next to the First Lady on the House floor.

THE biggest threat to global security since Cold War forced the White House to adapt the speech. Biden wanted to focus on achievements amid major crises – health, economics, climate – this past year. In front of senators and deputies, the president will also say that his government has built a better country.