Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Rise Amid War

The world’s main cryptocurrencies recorded a strong rise this Tuesday (1st), after plummeting last week when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began. Bitcoin (BTC), for example, rose 6.18% in the last 24 hours, trading at BRL 225,684.93 (US$ 43,734), after reaching BRL 185,000 on Thursday (24).

Other digital currencies operate at the same pace. This afternoon, Ethereum (ETH) is up more than 4% in one day, while Tezos (XTZ) has accumulated gains of 3.2%.

See the performance of the main digital currencies at the time this article was published:

Bitcoin (BTC): BRL 225,684.93 (+6.18%)

Ethereum (ETH): BRL 15,175.03 (+4.21%)

Tezos (XTZ): BRL 17.85 (+3.2%)

Cardano (ADA): BRL 4.98 (+2.84%)

XRP (XRP): BRL 4.01 (+2.05%)

Litecoin (LTC): BRL 574.30 (+1.58%)

The cryptocurrency market, in general, took a sharp and sudden drop last Thursday (24), after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, increasing geopolitical tension and uncertainty. . As Western countries announced economic sanctions against Russia, however, digital currencies began to recover.

In addition, with the devaluation of the ruble — which yesterday (28) dropped 30% against the dollar — and fears of an economy collapse, Russian citizens are turning to cryptocurrencies. A survey by Kaiko, a French research firm on digital currencies, showed that the volume of bitcoin trading in rubles reached a nine-month high on Thursday (24), the start of the war against Ukraine.

Government tries to avoid collapse

The decree that prohibits residents of Russia from transferring money abroad began to take effect from this Tuesday (1st). In addition, Russian exporters are obliged, since yesterday (28), to convert 80% of their foreign currency income into rubles since January 1st.

The rules are in a decree posted on the Kremlin’s website. The package is an attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to stem the ruble’s devaluation and protect the economy.

Yesterday (28), the Central Bank of Russia had already announced that it will readjust its base interest rate by more than ten percentage points, from 9.5% to 20%, in another action to defend the economy and the ruble from sanctions applied. by the West.