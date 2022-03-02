blockade of the city with the biggest nuclear plant in Europe

Residents of Enerhodar, in southern Ukraine, try to prevent Russian troops from entering the city by blocking an access road this morning (2). The region is home to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest energy unit in Europe.

Videos posted on social media show large numbers of people blocking the lane this morning. Even garbage trucks are used to block the road.

“We convey the position of our city and its residents that the ZNPP [Central Nuclear de Zaporizhzhia] is under reliable protection, that its workers and residents of Enerhodar are under Ukrainian flags,” wrote the mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro orlovon Facebook.

“All municipal services are operating in emergency mode. Nobody is going to hand over the city. People are determined,” he said.

Plant not taken, says IAEA

Yesterday, the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) warned of the arrival of the Russian army in the region, the AFP news agency reported. The entity, linked to the UN (United Nations), guaranteed that the six reactors of zaporizhzhia are still safe.

Russian troops “operate close to the plant, but have not seized it,” the IAEA said. Its director general, Rafael Grossi, called for attention to “any action that could threaten the security” of that country’s nuclear facilities.

A meeting was called for today in Vienna, the agency’s headquarters, to discuss the “real risks” posed by the conflict.

Ukraine has four nuclear plants

Ukraine has four active nuclear plants, responsible for approximately half of the electricity consumed by the country, in addition to several radioactive waste dumps, such as the one at Chernobyl, where the worst nuclear catastrophe in history occurred in 1986.

“An accident could have serious consequences for public health and the environment,” Grossi warned.

maximum alert

Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin put nuclear forces on high alert, Russia began deploying nuclear-capable submarines and intercontinental missile launchers, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Further east of the country, in Irkutsk, Siberia, strategic forces have deployed intercontinental ballistic missile launchers in forests in the region, according to a statement attributed to the Russian Defense Ministry by the AP.

There were no references to Putin’s order to put the country’s nuclear forces on high alert, made in response to tightening criticism and sanctions from Western countries on Russia. It is also unclear, so far, whether the exercises are outside the routine activities of training and military exercises of Russian forces.