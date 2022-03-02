Boeing announces suspension of support services to Russian companies | Economy

American aviation giant Boeing has announced that it has suspended its support services to Russian airlines and its operations in Moscow, in a new response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have suspended important operations in Moscow,” a company spokesman said. “We have also suspended parts, maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines,” he added.

The move preceded US President Joe Biden’s announcement to ban the use of US airspace for Russian planes.

Russian airline Aeroflot, which flies the Boeing 737 and 777, announced last week that it would suspend flights to Europe in response to the flight ban.

Airbus, meanwhile, has announced that it has stopped sending spare parts to Russia and supporting Russian airlines, but is considering whether its engineering center in Moscow can continue to provide services to local customers.

“The Airbus Engineering Center in Russia (ECAR) has suspended all its operations for Airbus in line with the sanctions,” the company said in a statement.

The United States and its European allies have imposed tough sanctions on Moscow in recent days, including suspending access to selected Russian banks from the SWIFT system, while Washington announced measures specifically targeting the country’s central bank.

At the same time, there was a stampede of large international companies that distanced themselves from Russia and that affects almost all sectors. See the list.

