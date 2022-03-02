Boycott of Russian Chancellor’s Speech at Geneva Disarmament Conference

Many delegations, including those from Ukraine and several Western countries, boycotted on Tuesday the intervention of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as he was showing his speech at the UN Conference on Disarmament, leaving the room practically empty.

The diplomats left the room at the beginning of Lavrov’s speech, a recording.

The Russian minister intended to travel to Geneva, but canceled the visit citing “anti-Russian sanctions” that prohibit Russian planes from flying over European Union space.

Few delegations remained in place, including representatives from Venezuela, Yemen, Algeria, Syria and Tunisia. According to columnist Jamil Chade, from UOL, Brazil did not join the boycott and remained in thereinforcing the ‘neutrality’ discourse adopted by Jair Bolsonaro.

Outside the room, the boycott was cheered. In all, according to information from Chad, 140 delegations left the venue while Lavrov spoke.

“It is important to show a gesture of solidarity to our Ukrainian friends”, declared Yann Hwang, French ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament, the only multilateral institution of the international community for negotiations in this sector.

(With information from AFP)