brands announce suspension of business on Russian soil

After Russia invaded Ukraine, multinationals began to take a stand against the war. Today (1st), sixth day of attacks, brands such as Apple, Nike and Ford made it impossible to buy and sell products on Russian territory.

The companies’ decisions have a strong impact on Russian consumers and are in addition to the sanctions suffered by the country since the decision to invade Ukraine. The country’s currency fell by a record 30% yesterday.

Customers are now unable to shop on the Russian version of Apple’s online store, which shows products such as the latest iPhones as “unavailable at this time”.

“We took a series of actions in response to the invasion,” the company said in a statement, according to the Financial Times.

The tactic of showing products as unavailable was also used by Nike both on the website and in the sales app.

The automaker Ford announced, during the afternoon, the suspension of operations in Russia with no return forecast. The company also announced that it will donate US$100,000 (approximately R$513,000, according to the daily exchange rate) for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

We at @Ford are deeply concerned about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the safety of the Ukrainian people. Effective immediately, Ford is suspending our limited operations in Russia and taking action to support the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund. pic.twitter.com/CfasPz0E2v — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) March 1, 2022

Earlier, Hyundai announced that its plant in the city of St. Petersburg, the second largest after Moscow, will halt production of cars due to a lack of supplies of materials to assemble the cars. A similar announcement was made by Renault.

The fuel sector has also been affected, with announcements that ExxonMobil and Shell will suspend activities in the country.

In the transport sector, Boeing has declared that it will stop serving Russian airlines.

Two shipping giants, Maersk and MSC Cargo, announced the temporary suspension of all shipping of containers that have Russia as a destination or departure point.

Payment card companies, Visa and Mastercard have blocked several Russian financial institutions from their network. Swift (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications) released a statement today clarifying that it will disconnect Russian entities as soon as it receives legal instructions.

Below is a list of the names of companies that announced the suspension of activities on Russian territory or stopped shipments there:

apple

BMW

Boeing

BP

Daimler Trucks

Equinor

Ericsson

ExxonMobil

Ford

General Motors

HSBC

Harley-Davidson

Jaguar Land Rober

Maersk

MasterCard

MSC Cargo

Nike

Nokian Tires

sandvik

shell

Visa

Volvo

*With information from Reuters and Estadão Conteúdo agencies.