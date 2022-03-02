Brazil Titans ADRs index wavered at the end of trading, but closed up 0.28%; Petrobras shares lead highs

Awaiting the resumption of business at B3 on Ash Wednesday (2), investors followed the movement of ADRs (receipts for shares of companies listed on foreign exchanges and traded in the United States) of Brazilian companies this Tuesday (1) ) of Carnival.

The Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR index, which gathers the most traded shares of Brazilian companies in the New York market, went against the main American indicators during practically the entire trading session – although it did register a small drop in the final minutes. In the end, the indicator closed with a high of 0.28%, at 19,066 points.

The performance was mainly driven by the increase in the prices of Petrobras ADRs. PRB shares, equivalent to state-owned common shares, advanced 2.73%, quoted at US$ 14.62, while PRB.A, corresponding to preferred shares, rose 3.28%, ending the day at US$ 13, 52.

Petrobras quotations followed the rise in oil prices on the international market, due to the unfolding of the war between Russia and Ukraine. The barrel of Brent oil, which is traded in London, was traded at US$ 105.86 in the late afternoon, up 8.05%, reaching the highest prices since 2014 throughout the day. WTI type, traded in the United States, was quoted at US$ 104.50, up 9.17%.

Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer, with 11% of global supply/trade. News is that Russian producers are delaying sales offers due to a lack of buyers, with importers in Europe and Asia rejecting Russian boats amid growing disruption caused by sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war against Ukraine.

In response to threats to global energy security, the 31 member states of the Council of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed on Tuesday to release 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves to the market, in order to “send a unified and strong message to global markets that there will be no shortage of supply as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

According to the IEA, the release of barrels corresponds to around 4% of the entire reserve of the countries that make up the group – of 1.5 billion barrels – and should be launched on the market at a rate of around 2 million barrels. barrels per day (bpd) for 30 days.

Faced with the movement of oil, American stock markets all closed down. The S&P 500 index was down 1.55%, the Nadaq was down 1.59% and the Dow Jones was down another 1.76%.

As reported by the The Wall Street Journalalthough only 1% of the revenue of the companies that make up the S&P 500 comes from Russia and Ukraine, investors are still worried about the ripple effect of the conflict on the global economy.

The geopolitical crisis came as economies were already facing the highest inflation in decades, pushing central banks to raise interest rates. The new shock fuels persistently high inflation.

Check the performance of the main ADRs of Brazilian companies on the NYSE this Tuesday (1), the day of the closed Stock Exchange in Brazil:

Company ADR Price (in US$) Variation (%) Petrobras PRB.A 13.52 3.28 Petrobras PRB 14.68 2.73 CSN SID 4.94 1.95 OK OK 18.86 1.86 Gerdau GGB 4.95 1.64 Ultra Group PMU 2.93 0.69 electrobras EBR.B 6.62 0.00 Cemig CIG 2.51 -0.40 know SBS 7.97 -0.50 TIM Brazil TIMB 13.07 -0.76 Bradesco BBD 3.83 -0.78 Telefonica Brazil LIVE 9.67 -1.23 BRF BRFS 3.13 -1.26 Sugar Loaf CBD 4.49 -1.32 Itaú Unibanco ITUB 4.74 -1.86 Santander Brazil BSBR 5.74 -2.21 Gol Linhas Aéreas GOAL 6.32 -3.22 Blue BLUE 14.07 -3.70 ambev ABEV 2.82 -3.75 Embraer ERJ 13.15 -4.57

In addition to Petrobras, shares of CSN (2.17%), Vale (2%), Gerdau (1.64%) and Grupo Ultra (+0.69%) also closed higher.

The quotations of ADRs of companies linked to the airline sector, on the other hand, had the worst results of the day. Embraer shares led the losses, falling 4.57%. Azul (-3.70%) and Gol (-3.22%) were also among Tuesday’s biggest lows.

For these papers, the rise in oil prices is bad news, as it has a strong impact on airlines’ expenses with jet fuel – as well as travel restrictions amid the troubled geopolitical scenario. In addition, investors are concerned that sanctions imposed on Russia will make access to essential raw materials in aircraft manufacturing difficult.

Russia vs Ukraine conflict

On the sixth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a Russian armored column kept the pressure on Kiev, the country’s capital, after the deadly bombing of civilian areas in its second-largest city indicated that frustrated Russian commanders could resort to more devastating tactics to reach the objectives of your invasion.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Russian forces were trying to besiege Kiev and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city near the Russian border in eastern Ukraine. Russian troops fired artillery on Kiev, Kharkiv and the southern port city of Mariupol overnight, as the Ukrainian side shot down Russian military planes around the capital, Arestovych told a briefing. Ukrainian authorities also reported 70 soldiers killed in a rocket attack on a city between Kiev and Kharkiv.

At least five people were killed in an attack by Russia on a TV tower in Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on his official Twitter account.

According to the newspaper The Wall Street Journalthe TV Tower was erected in 1973, in an area – Babyn Yar – where much of Kiev’s Jewish population was massacred by the Nazis during World War II.

Vladimir Putin’s Russia faces near-total international isolation, with the notable exception of China, because of its decision to launch what it called a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and capture “neo-Nazis and drug addicts” who lead it. . Most devastating for Russia has been the sanctions on its central bank, which prevent it from using its $630 billion war chest to support the ruble.

Oil companies Shell, BP and Norway’s Equinor announced they would leave their positions in Russia, which depends on oil and gas for export earnings. Canada said it would ban imports of Russian crude, and Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham called on President Joe Biden’s administration to impose sanctions on the Russian energy sector.

Major banks, airlines and automakers ended partnerships, suspended shipments and called Russia’s stock unacceptable. Mastercard said it blocked several financial institutions from its payments network as a result of sanctions on Russia and Visa said it will also take action.

(With information from Reuters)

