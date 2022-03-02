Brazilian diplomats do not participate in protest against Russia at the UN

posted on 03/01/2022 21:40



(credit: AFP)

Several diplomats left the conference room of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council during a speech, by videoconference, by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The protest took place during the meeting on Tuesday (1/3), when the Russian began to speak. However, the Brazilian delegation present at the event did not participate in the action.

According to Economic value, the minister was prevented from attending the meeting in person, which took place in Geneva, Switzerland. As a result of sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union, airspace over the 27 countries that make up the bloc was closed, which prevented the authority from traveling.

In addition to Brazil, diplomats from Nicaragua, Pakistan, Honduras and Bolivia did not participate in the protest.

Criticized neutrality

Also on Tuesday afternoon, Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in Brazil, Anatoliy Tkach, declared that Brazil needs to take a stronger position and condemn Vladimir Putin’s action in Eastern Europe. “I think that he [Bolsonaro] I could start with a word of solidarity. We would like a stronger position from Brazil, a position of support and condemnation from Russia”, he declared.