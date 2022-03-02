Brazilian journalist reports lack of basic items for residents of Kiev, capital of Ukraine | National Journal

Journalist Gabriel Chaim, who is in Kiev since before the Russian invasion of Ukrainereports, this Tuesday (1st), how residents are living with the lack of basic items.

He went to a supermarket in the center of the Ukrainian capital.

Gabriel Chaim reports what he found inside the supermarket:

“What I’m seeing here are empty shelves, lots of lines at ATMs. It is no longer possible to withdraw money. The few places that are still open here are supermarkets and pharmacies. So all these places are completely packed, huge lines, people trying to buy all kinds of food to be able to store. In fact, no one knows what will happen in the next few days. If this Russian offensive is really going to try to invade Kiev, what could happen will be catastrophic. So, people are trying to store all kinds of food, water, as soon as possible”, says the Brazilian journalist.

The place is close to the hotel where the Brazilian journalist is staying.

“It’s a very central area of ​​the city, to show you how the lines are gigantic and the products are almost all running out. Everyone trying to buy as many things as possible to be able to stock up, because maybe difficult days will come. coming weeks,” says Chaim. A woman who lived for 30 years in Luhansk and had to flee in 2014 when separatists declared independence from Kiev.She refers to Vladimir Putin as unethical and heartless.

At one point, according to the journalist, people in the supermarket were in a hurry, because an employee was bringing a cart with bread.

“Even in this situation of scarcity, residents are limited to two packages”, he explains.

Gabriel Chaim also accompanied a service for peace at the Monastery of São Miguel das Cúpulas Douradas. The monastery is part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The cathedral was destroyed by order of Soviet authorities in the 1930s and rebuilt after Ukrainian independence.

While at the monastery, Chaim heard an explosion: “I later learned that it was from the attack on the radio and TV tower”, he says.