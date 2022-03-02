Brazilians in Ukraine: the stories of those who decided to stay even during the war | Ukraine and Russia

About 500 Brazilians lived in Ukraine before Putin’s army invaded the territory by land, water and sea. According to data from Itamaraty, at least 80 people had already crossed the Ukrainian borders, especially through Poland and Romania. But in the midst of Europe’s biggest military offensive since World War II, some Brazilians chose to stay.

The g1 heard stories of those who chose not to leave Ukraine, even with the country under attack. The motivations take into account affective bonds – there are those who do not want to leave the family – but permanence is also practical: there are cases in which running away is more dangerous than staying.

Meet, in the reports below, the Brazilians who decided to stay in Ukraine even during the war.

“If I had kids, I would have left”

Paula Pereira, 36, lives with her Ukrainian husband in Odessa, in the south of the country. She says she is apprehensive about the advance of the Russian army, but that she does not intend to leave her husband. Paula does not consider the decision to be a romantic act.

It’s not ‘only’ because of him that I stayed. But of course, the fact that we don’t have kids makes my decision easier. If I had, I would have left,” said the journalist.

According to Paula, the reports of those who left also worried her. In the early days of the war, she claims she knew of people desperate, tired, hungry, sleepless and facing lines.

“I know family and friends feel helpless seeing their loved ones in a country at war. But I don’t want to be another one who feels like this: helpless; because I agreed to be by his side for as long as possible. Together, We take care of each other. And nobody here wants to die. To tell you the truth, if we could have run away together, we would have run away. But the situation is different.”

“In joy or in war”, says priest

Brazilian priest Lucas Perozzi Jorge, 36, is from the interior of São Paulo, but has lived in Ukraine since 2004. The parish where the religious works, in Kiev, has become a refuge for those seeking protection from war.

“I was always sure to stay here. I’ve been told to come back, but here is my place, the place I chose to share, whether in joy or war”, he told g1.

‘It’s still safer to stay here’

Kedma Laryssa Santos Araújo, 20, is a soccer player and lives in the city of Kryvyi Rih, which is in southeastern Ukraine. The city’s location makes it more difficult to get to a border. According to the woman from Piauí, it is still safer to remain where she is.

“We can’t go by train because we can’t get to the station, which is about 1 hour away and we don’t have a car to go there. The people of our club say that for now it is still safe here, that on the street we are in danger, ”he said.

