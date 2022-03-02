BRL 13.2 billion of net redemptions are recorded in January 2022

In the first month of 2022, investment funds showed net redemptions of R$13.2 billion, according to the Funds Bulletin of the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (ANBIMA).

Investment funds are a kind of financial investment in which several investors come together and, together, apply the resources in the financial market.

Multimarkets and equity funds

Multimarkets and equity funds had the fifth consecutive month of net redemptions. Altogether, the two classes had R$ 30 billion in withdrawals, of which R$ 19.4 billion refer to multimarkets and R$ 10.6 million to equity funds.

Among the multimarkets that contributed to the result, funds without a commitment to concentrate on any specific strategy (free type) were responsible for the outflow of R$ 12.5 billion, that is, about 64.2% of the total withdrawals from the class.

Multimarket funds are those that allocate investors’ resources to a variety of financial options, which can be either fixed or variable income.

Fixed income funds

Fixed income funds had a positive net attainment of BRL 22.4 billion, returning part of the BRL 56.9 billion redemptions made in December 2021.

pension funds

The pension funds had net redemptions of R$ 1.3 billion. During the year 2021, this class ended with departures in the following three months:

April: R$9.4 billion;

August: R$102.1 million;

September: R$ 882 million.

But what is an investment fund?

Investment funds stand out for being an alternative capable of attracting conservative, moderate or bold investors. In addition, it is a way to diversify your investment portfolio.

Nu Reserva Immediata: Understand Nubank’s new investment fund

So, how does the mutual fund work? Basically, a person purchases a share in a group of investors. The resources of these investors, in turn, are allocated in the financial and capital markets.

The money, after being added, forms the equity of the fund that is invested by a manager (institution or professional). In this way, the profits gained from the investments are shared among the participants, according to the amount deposited by each one.

