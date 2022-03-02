Caixa releases new batch of FGTS anniversary withdrawal – 03/02/2022 – Mercado

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Caixa releases new batch of FGTS anniversary withdrawal – 03/02/2022 – Mercado 6 Views

Caixa releases, this Wednesday (2), the annual installment of the FGTS birthday withdrawal (Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço) for those born in March. Bank branches open at noon this Ash Wednesday, according to Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), due to the Carnival holiday.

The withdrawal can be made until May 31 by those born in March, who can also join the modality until March 31 and receive the first installment later this year.

The birthday withdrawal is an option for those who wish to withdraw a portion of the FGTS every year, but the worker who opts for the modality loses the right to receive the entire amount of the Fund if dismissed without just cause (the 40% fine is maintained) .

The worker can withdraw from the birthday withdrawal at any time, according to the government, but it will be necessary to wait two years (24 months) to receive the full amount of the fund, even in the event of dismissal. The receipt of the termination fine of 40%, in this case, is maintained.

The amount to be withdrawn in the anniversary month varies according to the total balance in the FGTS accounts. Those who have up to R$500 in FGTS can withdraw half of the amount, for example. Those who have more than R$ 20 thousand can only withdraw 5% of the total. The higher the total amount of the FGTS, the lower the percentage authorized for annual withdrawal. See how to check your balance.

In addition, workers who have a balance of more than R$500 receive an additional fixed annual installment. Look:

Amount to be withdrawn from the FGTS











FGTS balance (in BRL)

Aliquot

Additional installment (in BRL)

up to 500

50%

From 500.01 to 1,000

40%

50

From 1,000.01 to 5,000

30%

150

From 5,000.01 to 10,000

20%

650

From 10000.01 to 15,000

15%

1,150

From 15,000.01 to 20,000

10%

1,900

Above 20,000.01

5%

2,900

The subscription to the annual withdrawal can be made on the FGTS website and application and at Caixa service points, such as branches and ATMs.

2022 Birthday Loot Calendar
















born in

Start of payment

Final date to withdraw the amount

January

jan/03

31/mar

February

01/feb

april 29

March

02/mar

May 31

April

apr/01

30/jun

May

May 02

July 29

June

01/jun

aug 31

July

July 01

30/sep

August

aug/01

31/Oct

September

sep/01

nov/30

October

03/Oct

30/dec

November

nov/01

31/Jan/2023

December

dec/01

28/Feb/2023

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Moscow Stock Exchange does not open for 3rd day in a row, but assets of Russian companies melt in other markets; ruble renew minimums

On the seventh day of war with Ukraine, Russia keeps its Stock Exchange closed on …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved