Caixa releases new batch of FGTS anniversary withdrawal – 03/02/2022 – Mercado

Caixa releases, this Wednesday (2), the annual installment of the FGTS birthday withdrawal (Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço) for those born in March. Bank branches open at noon this Ash Wednesday, according to Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), due to the Carnival holiday.

The withdrawal can be made until May 31 by those born in March, who can also join the modality until March 31 and receive the first installment later this year.

The birthday withdrawal is an option for those who wish to withdraw a portion of the FGTS every year, but the worker who opts for the modality loses the right to receive the entire amount of the Fund if dismissed without just cause (the 40% fine is maintained) .

The worker can withdraw from the birthday withdrawal at any time, according to the government, but it will be necessary to wait two years (24 months) to receive the full amount of the fund, even in the event of dismissal. The receipt of the termination fine of 40%, in this case, is maintained.

The amount to be withdrawn in the anniversary month varies according to the total balance in the FGTS accounts. Those who have up to R$500 in FGTS can withdraw half of the amount, for example. Those who have more than R$ 20 thousand can only withdraw 5% of the total. The higher the total amount of the FGTS, the lower the percentage authorized for annual withdrawal. See how to check your balance.

In addition, workers who have a balance of more than R$500 receive an additional fixed annual installment. Look:

Amount to be withdrawn from the FGTS

FGTS balance (in BRL) Aliquot Additional installment (in BRL)

up to 500 50% –

From 500.01 to 1,000 40% 50

From 1,000.01 to 5,000 30% 150

From 5,000.01 to 10,000 20% 650

From 10000.01 to 15,000 15% 1,150

From 15,000.01 to 20,000 10% 1,900

Above 20,000.01 5% 2,900







The subscription to the annual withdrawal can be made on the FGTS website and application and at Caixa service points, such as branches and ATMs.

2022 Birthday Loot Calendar