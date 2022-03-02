Can onions prevent disease? Check out 5 of its benefits

THE oniona vegetable popularly used to season various foods, offers several health benefits, as it has antiviral, antifungal, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, anticancer, hypoglycemic and antioxidant properties.

For this reason, consuming it regularly is a great option to maintain the health of our body. It can be found in several types, such as yellow, white and purple. In addition, it can be eaten raw, fried, roasted, grilled and even pickled.

But regardless of the type it presents and the way it is consumed, the onion continues to offer benefits to our health, including preventing diseases. It is worth mentioning, on the other hand, that our text has informational only.

To check the effects of onions on your body, it is best to consult a nutritionist. It will be able to indicate diet, allowed amount and other personalized information.

Next, check out the list we prepared with five benefits of onion.

1. Control diabetes

The onion has in its composition a substance called glucokinin, a kind of plant insulin that helps in the regulation of blood sugar and the control of insulin. It still has allicin, but this substance is only obtained when the vegetable is crushed.

2. Combats hypertension

Those who suffer from high blood pressure can have onions as a great ally, as the vegetable contains potassium, a mineral responsible for eliminating excess fluid in the body and reducing the amount of sodium in the body.

3. Helps in preventing and fighting diseases

Onion helps to prevent and fight diseases like flu, colds, tonsillitis, asthma, allergies and even cancer. That’s because, it is a rich source of quercetin, anthocyanins, vitamin C and those of the B complex, and other antioxidant compounds that provide antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory action.

4. Good for the heart

Here, once again the quercetin present in the onion comes into play. It improves blood circulation as it helps prevent clots from forming, as well as regulates cholesterol levels. In addition, because it contains silicon, onions also help prevent the aging of veins and arteries.

5. Helps fight premature aging

Onion has a high content of vitamins A, C and E, as well as substances such as sulfur, selenium and anthocyanin. All these nutrients make onions a powerful antioxidant, responsible for fighting free radicals that cause premature aging.

Vitamin C, in particular, also helps in the production of collagen, a protein considered essential for skin firmness and prevention of wrinkles and expression marks.