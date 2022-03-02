Cannes Film Festival 2022 bans Russian delegations

Amid the sanctions that have been imposed on Russia due to the fact that the country has unleashed a war against Ukraine, the organization responsible for the Cannes Film Festival announced that it has banned the presence of the Russian delegation in the 2022 edition, in case the current bellicose scenario unfolds. keep for the next few months.

Cannes officials told IndieWire that the ban was motivated by the war started by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and signaled that it supports Ukrainian artists and film industry professionals, “as well as their families, whose lives are in danger.”

Some of these Ukrainian artists, they claimed, are already known to the event, having taken their “works that say a lot about Ukraine’s history and present” for exhibition in Cannes.

“Even in a modest way, we wish to add our voices to those who oppose this unacceptable situation and denounce the attitude taken by Russia and its leaders,” reads the statement, which also highlights the banning of “any individual” with ties to the Kremlin.

Despite signaling the exclusion of Russian delegations, the Cannes Film Festival emphasizes that this measure could be revoked if the attacks on Ukraine “satisfactorily cease”. In the event that this does not happen, Russia will officially be out of this year’s edition of the Festival, which, even with the attitude taken, signaled the possibility of hosting films produced in that country for its selection, even if those responsible for these products do not attend. in person.

“We would like to salute the courage of all those in Russia who have taken the risk to protest against the invasion of Ukraine. Among them are artists and film professionals who never stop fighting the current regime and who do not deserve to be associated with its actions.” , highlighted.

Finally, the Cannes Film Festival said that the measure to ban Russia remains “faithful” to the principles of the event, “which began in 1939 as resistance to Nazi and fascist dictatorships.”

“The Festival de Cannes will always serve artists and industry professionals who raise their voices to denounce violence, injustice, and to defend peace and freedom.”

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 is scheduled to take place between the 17th and 28th of May.

Russia invaded Ukraine last Thursday (24), when armed clashes began. Since then, the nation ruled by Vladimir Putin has suffered sanctions ranging from economic, technological and cultural aspects.

Disney Studios, Warner Bros. and Sony announced the cancellation “indefinitely” of their films in Russian cinemas, while Netflix said it would not abide by the Kremlin’s decision to broadcast 20 TV channels from the country in its streaming.