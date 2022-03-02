Caoa Chery factory in Jacareí (SP) is paralyzed due to lack of parts | cars

disclosure Chery wants to expand market share. Thus, it will take advantage of the stoppage to modernize the lines

Caoa Chery will shut down the Jacareí (SP) plant from March 12, lasting at least a month and a half. The reason is the lack of electronic parts and components, due to the shortage of inputs, promoted by the covid-19 pandemic.

The Metalworkers Union of São José dos Campos e Região says that 450 of the 700 employees at the unit will be affected by the decision of the manufacturer

Chinese, as they will be placed on temporary suspension from the employment contract. In spite of everything, the payment of full net wages in the period is guaranteed, as well as 60 days of stability after returning to work.

The manufacturer claims that it will take advantage of the period to maintain and update the production lines

whose manufactured models are Tiggo 2, Tiggo 3x, Arrizo 6 Pro, Tiggo 5x, Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8.

With the modernization of factory

a Caoa Chery

may intensify plans to capture a greater market share. One of the flagships will be the arrival of a hybrid version that will offer better consumption and emissions figures, something that puts too much pressure on the automotive industry, after the Proconve L7.