Caoa takes Hyundai ix35 off line and prepares Tucson update in Brazil – 03/01/2022

The Caoa group will finally update the Hyundai Tucson in Brazil. But don’t wait for the current model that circulates in the United States. The local decision is to manufacture the previous generation with the mechanical update that today offers 177 hp of power and 27 kilos of torque in the 1.6 engine.

Another news from Anápolis (GO) reports the end of ix35 stock in stores. The last units produced were discontinued at the end of the year. Reason? The car fell in the cut of the new norms of the Vehicle Emissions Control Program, the Proconve L7. Caoa Hyundai had to give up the vehicle.

The automaker, in a friendly manner, released a note about the departure of the utility. “Studies on energy efficiency continue to be carried out for all our products. The ix35 is more difficult to update, but it continues to be commercialized. The New Tucson is a model that should receive news and will continue to be produced.”

We arrived that the stock of the ix35 is reaching the end of resellers. We consulted some stores with two or one car. The ix35 GL has a 2.0 engine with 167 hp flex. The SUV is a market veteran with 12 years of history and has sold around 112,000 units. Utility that back there took the place of old Tucson. National production has been in Anápolis since 2013.

The plant produces, in addition to the Tucson, the HR light truck, the eight-ton HD and the products of Caoa Chery: Tiggo 5X Pro, 7 Pro and Tiggo 8. Next on the production line will be the new Tiggo 8 hybrid between June and July. Model that will have battery autonomy (electric mode) of around 90 kilometers. The group will also offer the other part of the range of derivatives from China with options for light hybrid engines.

New Tucson

The project softens the model’s permanence in the country, even far from the current foreign version. The update includes a new front grille, redesigned headlights and taillights using LED and, inside, the panel renovation with the addition of the nine-inch floating screen.

Negotiations with South Korea, Hyundai’s headquarters, are in the final phase for approval of the SUV version 2023, ready at the factory, but waiting for the South Korean ok to enter the line.