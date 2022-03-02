On the 16th, the ABF (Brazilian Franchising Association) released the ranking of the 50 largest franchise chains in Brazil in 2021, by number of units. With 3,652 branches, O Boticário remained at the top of the ranking achieved in 2020 – 825 more than the 2nd place.

Furthermore, the study shows that the minimum number of units to enter the list increased by 29% in 2021, compared to 2020. According to André Friedheim, president of ABF, “The chains not only maintained, but also accelerated their expansion plans, resulting in significant growth in the total number of units in the group and in raising the entry level”.

In addition, the number of chains that have more than 1,000 units increased to 21, compared to 16 in 2020. Of these, 46 are Brazilian, and 43 are headquartered in the Southeast. The Cacau Show network is behind O Boticário and occupies the 2nd place in the ranking. Chocolate franchises increased 19.2% in the period. Close behind is Mc Donald’s, which had a 0.7% growth.

Check out the 50 largest franchises in Brazil

In short, the Food segment continued in the lead: it corresponds to 33% of the franchise chains, presented by the ranking. The survey indicates that traditional store operations have reduced from 90% to 82%. The other formats grew from 10% to 18%.

Meanwhile, the time on the market among franchises with 10 years or more remained at 71%. Already the brands active in the sector between 5 and 6 years, had the highest high, from 2% to 12%. According to Friedheim, “Although the years on the road continue to be very important, we follow the dynamism of the sector with the arrival and rapid development of relatively young entrants”.

Below, check out the 50 largest franchises in Brazil:

Position 2020 Position 2021 Brand Units 2021 Units 2020 Variation 1 1 THE BOTICARIO 3652 3620 0.9% 3 two COCOA SHOW 2827 2371 19.2% two 3 MCDONALDS 2585 2567 0.7% – 4 GAZIN SEMI-JEWELRY 2083 – NF** 5 ORTHOBOM 2078 NF** – 6 PIT STOP SKOL 1880 1866 0.8% 4 7 METRO 1862 1863 -0.1% 5 8 AM/PM 1841 1804 2.1% 9 9 SEGURALTA – INSURANCE EXCHANGE 1682 1325 26.9% 6 10 LUBRAX + 1668 1665 0.2% – 11 PRUDENTIAL 1646 – 17 12 DENTAL COMPANY 1631 997 63.6% – 13 KUMON 1563 1585 -1.4% 8 14 CAROL OPTICS 1460 1394 4.7% 10 15 BURGER KING BRAZIL 1242 1302 -4.6% 14 16 SHELL SELECT 1197 1109 7.9% 13 17 BR MANIA 1184 1132 4.6% 7 18 CVC BRAZIL 1165 1425 -18.2% 12 19 JET OIL 1149 1172 -2.0% 15 20 DINIZ OPTICS 1117 1107 0.9% 11 21 WIZARD BY PEARSON 1102 1258 -12.4% 18 22 MAIL 979 994 -1.5% 16 23 BOB’S 977 1017 -3.9% 20 24 CHILLI BEANS 966 847 14.0% 19 25 HELP! CREDIT STORE 876 855 2.5% – 26 ACQIO 869 1036 -16.1% 22 27 FISK EDUCATION CENTER 765 767 -0.3% 21 28 DAY% 750 778 -3.6% 28 29 OGGI ICE CREAM 745 554 34.5% 26 30 SPACIOLASER 717 587 22.1% 23 31 ACCA 710 725 -2.1% 27 32 ICE CREAM CHICKEN 665 566 17.5% 24 33 HERING STORE 640 664 -3.6% 25 34 CNA 632 629 0.5% 43 34 ACQUAZERO 632 388 62.9% 31 35 NUTRIMAL 575 524 9.7% 37 36 KNN LANGUAGES 564 427 32.1% – 37 +AGIL 554 154 259.7% 35 38 REMAX 549 444 23.6% 30 39 LOCATE 548 528 3.8% 29 40 TOURISM CLUB 540 546 -1.1% 147 41 SPLASH (IGUI NETWORK) 506 109 364.2% 42 42 GLASSES MARKET 505 396 27.5% 32 43 5ÀSEC 501 468 7.1% 33 44 HAVAIANAS 490 467 4.9% 39 45 KOPENHAGEN 446 406 9.9% – 46 SOLARPRIME 443 263 68.4% 36 46 AREZZO 443 436 1.6% 34 47 PITCHES 439 453 -3.1% 52 48 SMILING 420 310 35.5% 41 49 CARMEN STEFFENS 419 400 4.8% 44 50 CAKE HOUSE 406 385 5.5%

**NF (Data not provided in the Top 50 Survey of 2021) Nu Reserva Immediata: Understand Nubank’s new investment fund

Image: oatawa / Shutterstock.com