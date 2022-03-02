Check out the 50 largest franchises in Brazil

On the 16th, the ABF (Brazilian Franchising Association) released the ranking of the 50 largest franchise chains in Brazil in 2021, by number of units. With 3,652 branches, O Boticário remained at the top of the ranking achieved in 2020 – 825 more than the 2nd place.

Furthermore, the study shows that the minimum number of units to enter the list increased by 29% in 2021, compared to 2020. According to André Friedheim, president of ABF, “The chains not only maintained, but also accelerated their expansion plans, resulting in significant growth in the total number of units in the group and in raising the entry level”.

In addition, the number of chains that have more than 1,000 units increased to 21, compared to 16 in 2020. Of these, 46 are Brazilian, and 43 are headquartered in the Southeast. The Cacau Show network is behind O Boticário and occupies the 2nd place in the ranking. Chocolate franchises increased 19.2% in the period. Close behind is Mc Donald’s, which had a 0.7% growth.

In short, the Food segment continued in the lead: it corresponds to 33% of the franchise chains, presented by the ranking. The survey indicates that traditional store operations have reduced from 90% to 82%. The other formats grew from 10% to 18%.

Meanwhile, the time on the market among franchises with 10 years or more remained at 71%. Already the brands active in the sector between 5 and 6 years, had the highest high, from 2% to 12%. According to Friedheim, “Although the years on the road continue to be very important, we follow the dynamism of the sector with the arrival and rapid development of relatively young entrants”.

Below, check out the 50 largest franchises in Brazil:

Position 2020Position 2021BrandUnits 2021Units 2020Variation
11THE BOTICARIO365236200.9%
3twoCOCOA SHOW2827237119.2%
two3MCDONALDS258525670.7%
4GAZIN SEMI-JEWELRY2083
NF**5ORTHOBOM2078NF**
6PIT STOP SKOL188018660.8%
47METRO18621863-0.1%
58AM/PM184118042.1%
99SEGURALTA – INSURANCE EXCHANGE1682132526.9%
610LUBRAX +166816650.2%
11PRUDENTIAL1646
1712DENTAL COMPANY163199763.6%
13KUMON15631585-1.4%
814CAROL OPTICS146013944.7%
1015BURGER KING BRAZIL12421302-4.6%
1416SHELL SELECT119711097.9%
1317BR MANIA118411324.6%
718CVC BRAZIL11651425-18.2%
1219JET OIL11491172-2.0%
1520DINIZ OPTICS111711070.9%
1121WIZARD BY PEARSON11021258-12.4%
1822MAIL979994-1.5%
1623BOB’S9771017-3.9%
2024CHILLI BEANS96684714.0%
1925HELP! CREDIT STORE8768552.5%
26ACQIO8691036-16.1%
2227FISK EDUCATION CENTER765767-0.3%
2128DAY%750778-3.6%
2829OGGI ICE CREAM74555434.5%
2630SPACIOLASER71758722.1%
2331ACCA710725-2.1%
2732ICE CREAM CHICKEN66556617.5%
2433HERING STORE640664-3.6%
2534CNA6326290.5%
4334ACQUAZERO63238862.9%
3135NUTRIMAL5755249.7%
3736KNN LANGUAGES56442732.1%
37+AGIL554154259.7%
3538REMAX54944423.6%
3039LOCATE5485283.8%
2940TOURISM CLUB540546-1.1%
14741SPLASH (IGUI NETWORK)506109364.2%
4242GLASSES MARKET50539627.5%
32435ÀSEC5014687.1%
3344HAVAIANAS4904674.9%
3945KOPENHAGEN4464069.9%
46SOLARPRIME44326368.4%
3646AREZZO4434361.6%
3447PITCHES439453-3.1%
5248SMILING42031035.5%
4149CARMEN STEFFENS4194004.8%
4450CAKE HOUSE4063855.5%

**NF (Data not provided in the Top 50 Survey of 2021)

