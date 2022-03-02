On the 16th, the ABF (Brazilian Franchising Association) released the ranking of the 50 largest franchise chains in Brazil in 2021, by number of units. With 3,652 branches, O Boticário remained at the top of the ranking achieved in 2020 – 825 more than the 2nd place.
Furthermore, the study shows that the minimum number of units to enter the list increased by 29% in 2021, compared to 2020. According to André Friedheim, president of ABF, “The chains not only maintained, but also accelerated their expansion plans, resulting in significant growth in the total number of units in the group and in raising the entry level”.
In addition, the number of chains that have more than 1,000 units increased to 21, compared to 16 in 2020. Of these, 46 are Brazilian, and 43 are headquartered in the Southeast. The Cacau Show network is behind O Boticário and occupies the 2nd place in the ranking. Chocolate franchises increased 19.2% in the period. Close behind is Mc Donald’s, which had a 0.7% growth.
Check out the 50 largest franchises in Brazil
In short, the Food segment continued in the lead: it corresponds to 33% of the franchise chains, presented by the ranking. The survey indicates that traditional store operations have reduced from 90% to 82%. The other formats grew from 10% to 18%.
Meanwhile, the time on the market among franchises with 10 years or more remained at 71%. Already the brands active in the sector between 5 and 6 years, had the highest high, from 2% to 12%. According to Friedheim, “Although the years on the road continue to be very important, we follow the dynamism of the sector with the arrival and rapid development of relatively young entrants”.
Below, check out the 50 largest franchises in Brazil:
|Position 2020
|Position 2021
|Brand
|Units 2021
|Units 2020
|Variation
|1
|1
|THE BOTICARIO
|3652
|3620
|0.9%
|3
|two
|COCOA SHOW
|2827
|2371
|19.2%
|two
|3
|MCDONALDS
|2585
|2567
|0.7%
|–
|4
|GAZIN SEMI-JEWELRY
|2083
|–
|NF**
|5
|ORTHOBOM
|2078
|NF**
|–
|6
|PIT STOP SKOL
|1880
|1866
|0.8%
|4
|7
|METRO
|1862
|1863
|-0.1%
|5
|8
|AM/PM
|1841
|1804
|2.1%
|9
|9
|SEGURALTA – INSURANCE EXCHANGE
|1682
|1325
|26.9%
|6
|10
|LUBRAX +
|1668
|1665
|0.2%
|–
|11
|PRUDENTIAL
|1646
|–
|17
|12
|DENTAL COMPANY
|1631
|997
|63.6%
|–
|13
|KUMON
|1563
|1585
|-1.4%
|8
|14
|CAROL OPTICS
|1460
|1394
|4.7%
|10
|15
|BURGER KING BRAZIL
|1242
|1302
|-4.6%
|14
|16
|SHELL SELECT
|1197
|1109
|7.9%
|13
|17
|BR MANIA
|1184
|1132
|4.6%
|7
|18
|CVC BRAZIL
|1165
|1425
|-18.2%
|12
|19
|JET OIL
|1149
|1172
|-2.0%
|15
|20
|DINIZ OPTICS
|1117
|1107
|0.9%
|11
|21
|WIZARD BY PEARSON
|1102
|1258
|-12.4%
|18
|22
|979
|994
|-1.5%
|16
|23
|BOB’S
|977
|1017
|-3.9%
|20
|24
|CHILLI BEANS
|966
|847
|14.0%
|19
|25
|HELP! CREDIT STORE
|876
|855
|2.5%
|–
|26
|ACQIO
|869
|1036
|-16.1%
|22
|27
|FISK EDUCATION CENTER
|765
|767
|-0.3%
|21
|28
|DAY%
|750
|778
|-3.6%
|28
|29
|OGGI ICE CREAM
|745
|554
|34.5%
|26
|30
|SPACIOLASER
|717
|587
|22.1%
|23
|31
|ACCA
|710
|725
|-2.1%
|27
|32
|ICE CREAM CHICKEN
|665
|566
|17.5%
|24
|33
|HERING STORE
|640
|664
|-3.6%
|25
|34
|CNA
|632
|629
|0.5%
|43
|34
|ACQUAZERO
|632
|388
|62.9%
|31
|35
|NUTRIMAL
|575
|524
|9.7%
|37
|36
|KNN LANGUAGES
|564
|427
|32.1%
|–
|37
|+AGIL
|554
|154
|259.7%
|35
|38
|REMAX
|549
|444
|23.6%
|30
|39
|LOCATE
|548
|528
|3.8%
|29
|40
|TOURISM CLUB
|540
|546
|-1.1%
|147
|41
|SPLASH (IGUI NETWORK)
|506
|109
|364.2%
|42
|42
|GLASSES MARKET
|505
|396
|27.5%
|32
|43
|5ÀSEC
|501
|468
|7.1%
|33
|44
|HAVAIANAS
|490
|467
|4.9%
|39
|45
|KOPENHAGEN
|446
|406
|9.9%
|–
|46
|SOLARPRIME
|443
|263
|68.4%
|36
|46
|AREZZO
|443
|436
|1.6%
|34
|47
|PITCHES
|439
|453
|-3.1%
|52
|48
|SMILING
|420
|310
|35.5%
|41
|49
|CARMEN STEFFENS
|419
|400
|4.8%
|44
|50
|CAKE HOUSE
|406
|385
|5.5%
**NF (Data not provided in the Top 50 Survey of 2021)
Image: oatawa / Shutterstock.com