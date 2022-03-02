check the ratings that the game has been receiving

Scheduled to debut this Friday (4), Gran Turismo 7 is Polyphony Digital’s new speed game bet. As the first first-party of the genre to come to PS5, the 14th game in the franchise seeks to rescue the origins and bring a large wave of elements, such as simulation mechanics, sports and professional vehicles, and official circuits.

Could it be that, after the middling reviews of Gran Turismo Sport, Sony has returned to hit the dosage of the saga? On Metacritic, the title has 88 average points, based on 68 analyses. Of these, 65 are “positive” and three were considered “mixed”.

Gfinity: 100

TheGamer: 100

God is a Geek: 100

PlayStation LifeStyle: 100

Gamer.no: 100

GamesHub: 100

Hardcore Gamer: 100

GamingBolt: 100

GV 247: 100

Digitally Downloaded: 100

Player 2: 100

Shindig: 100

IGN Italy: 94

Atomix: 92

Power Unlimited: 92

Daily Star: 90

Gamersky: 90

TrueGaming: 90

Hobby Consoles: 90

IGN Portugal: 90

IGN Spain: 90

Checkpoint Gaming: 90

MGG: 90

Areajugones: 90

Attack of the Fanboy: 90

comicbook.com: 90

Defect: 90

IGN Adrian: 90

IGN: 90

Press Start Australia: 90

GameSpew: 90

PSU: 90

GamesRadar+: 90

GamesBeat: 90

Push Square: 90

CGMagazine: 90

WellPlayed: 90

Shacknews: 90

Metro GameCentral: 90

We Got This Covered: 90

The SixthAxis: 90

GAMES.CH: 89

GamePro Germany: 88

Multiplayer.it: 87

Gamer.nl: 85

Everyeye.it: 85

Worth Playing: 85

PlaySense: 85

CD-Action: 85

Game Revolution: 85

Destructoid: 85

Vandal: 84

Android Central: 80

Vgames: 80

IGN Japan: 80

Digital Trends: 80

EuroGamer Italy: 80

IGN France: 80

ScreenRant: 80

SECTOR.sk: 80

Gameblog.fr: 80

Saudi Gamer: 80

GAMINGBible: 80

New Game Network: 78

SpazioGames: 76

Game Pressure: 70

GameByte: 70

VGC: 60

Judging by the ratings, Gran Turismo 7 is doing well in terms of campaign, online multiplayer and DualSense controller support. According to critics, the game stands out for its ultra-realistic visuals and for rescuing the franchise’s past, combining nostalgia with the capture of immersive driving sensations.

Gran Turismo 7: is it worth it?

