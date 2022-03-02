Chery Tiggo 8 Pro spotted in China with new look

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro was seen with a renewed look in China, indicating that the change will be shared with the Brazilian branch.

The medium SUV appeared with a very different front, adopting new full LED headlights with smoother shapes.

The “X” grille is finished in gloss black with chrome accents, as well as newly designed bumper side moldings.

What draws attention is what you only see with the headlights on. In the images, you can see the LED daytime running lights coming down the edges of the grid.

At the rear, the LED taillights with a new look also attract attention, joined by a lens over the trunk lid.

In the highlight, the quad exhaust with new frame. Chery’s SUV also showed its renewed interior.

The dashboard of the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro will have a large screen with cluster and infotainment, adopting a new steering wheel and also a fully updated transmission console, with a more premium look.

In terms of mechanics, the Tiggo 8 Pro will maintain the current offer with a 197 horsepower and 29.5 kgfm 1.6-liter Turbo engine, in addition to the 254-hp, 40.6 kgfm 2.0-liter Turbo.

With 4,745 m in length, 1,860 m of width, 1,745 m of height and 2,710 m of wheelbase, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro should arrive in Brazil with the same engine as the current model.

As it did with the Tiggo 5x and Tiggo 7, Caoa Chery should not change the mechanical status, however, some changes must be made to make the product more efficient in consumption.

In this way, the 187 horsepower and 28.5 kgfm 1.6 TGDI engine would adopt new technology to be more frugal.

The arrival of the Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 Pro will complete the company’s range of SUVs, although the arrival of the Omoda 5, a crossover-coupe of the Chinese brand with potential here, is expected.

With the Pro line, Caoa Chery raises the added value of its products, but opens a gap between Tiggo 3x and Tiggo 5x Pro.