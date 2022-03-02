China steel rises to more than 2-week high on export optimism By Reuters



© Reuters. Changzhi steelworker 01/15/2009 REUTERS/Stringer



By Enrico Dela Cruz

(Reuters) – Steel futures traded in China, the world’s top producer, rose to a more than two-week high on Wednesday on expectations that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will boost demand for Chinese steel in the US. outside.

Russia, which is facing an unprecedented wave of economic sanctions from Western allies for its invasion of Ukraine, accounts for about 10% of the global steel trade, while Ukraine has a 4% share, according to analysts at Huatai Futures.

The supply disruption will force some big buyers to look to alternative sources, and “currently only China can fill this huge market gap,” the analysts said in a note.

The most active hot-rolled coil contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended day trading up 2.1% at 5,138 yuan ($814.06) a tonne after hitting 5,158 yuan earlier in the session. highest level since February 11.

Construction prices rose 1.8% to 4,860 yuan a tonne after peaking at 4,893 yuan, the highest since Feb 14.

Prospects for rising domestic steel demand also supported prices, analysts said, ahead of China’s annual parliament meeting on Saturday, when the government is expected to unveil more stimulus to ease the slowing growth.

Higher steel prices have increased interest in steelmaking raw materials such as metallurgical coal.

The most active May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodities Exchange rose 5.9% to the highest level since Feb. 15.

Interruptions in iron ore exports from Russia and Ukraine have also prompted some European buyers to look to alternative sources, potentially reducing global supply.