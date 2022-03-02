Chioggia beets are powerful against anemia and constipation

Unlike the common beets that we buy in the market, chioggia beet has a different color. In this case, its interior has a pink hue, in addition to white fibers, which gives a very beautiful appearance to the vegetable. In addition, the difference can also be found in the taste, as chioggias are sweeter than common beets. However, in terms of nutritional value, this beetroot is just as potent as the ones we commonly use.

Therefore, it can be indicated for the treatment of various diseases and clinical conditions, such as anemia, since when consuming them, patients are ingesting an important amount of iron. But it is not just these people who will experience the benefits of chioggia beets, as their contribution to our health is great. Check out!

Benefits of Chioggia Beetroot

Treatment against anemia

Anemia is a disease that is characterized by insufficient red blood cells and iron in the body. As a result, there is no efficient transport of oxygen to the rest of the body, which can lead to death. Therefore, treating anemia also involves a healthy diet with foods rich in iron. Therefore, chioggia beet is very important, because in addition to having a lot of iron, it also contains vitamin C, which enhances the absorption of this nutrient.

Combating constipation

To get rid of constipation, it is necessary for the patient to be able to ingest a good amount of fiber per day. Thus, one of the options is to include chioggia beetroot in the diet, as it is rich in fiber and prevents constipation.

Benefits for the spleen and liver

Finally, know that the benefits are not limited to the digestive system or circulatory system, as chioggia beets also benefit the spleen and liver. That’s because this vegetable offers a true detoxification of the body, through the elimination of toxins and excess hormones. Thus, it contributes to the health of these organs and the body as a whole, as already seen through the other benefits.