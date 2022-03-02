Companies leave Russia under ‘political pressure’

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said today (1st) that the departure of companies from the country after the start of sanctions applied by the international community is taking place due to “political pressure”, and not for economic reasons, the news agencies reported. Russian state-owned companies TASS and RIA Novosti.

“To allow companies to make informed decisions, a draft presidential decree has been prepared to introduce temporary restrictions on the outflow of Russian assets,” he said. “We hope that those who invested in our country can continue working here,” he added.

According to the Russian prime minister, pressures against the country will decrease and “those who do not restrict their projects in our country, succumbing to the slogans of foreign politicians, will win.” Mishustin said there will be daily meetings to try to deal with the economic impact of the sanctions.

“It is important to monitor the current situation in real time and promptly devise all necessary measures,” said the prime minister.

The reflection of sanctions applied against Russia began to appear yesterday, with the Central Bank of Russia doubling the basic interest rate from 9.5% to 20%. According to a statement from the Central Bank, the increase in interest rates will ensure a rise in deposit rates “to levels necessary to compensate for the further depreciation of the ruble and the risks of inflation”.

The fall of the Russian currency by 30% also led the BC to suspend operations on the Moscow Exchange this Monday (28).

Today, Hyundai’s factory in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, the second largest after Moscow, announced that it will stop producing cars due to a lack of supplies of materials to assemble the cars. According to Russian state agency RIA Novosti, the company plans to resume production at the unit on March 9.